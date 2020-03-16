Quantcast
Connect with us

NYC mayor faced insurrection from his own staff over his response to coronavirus crisis: report

Published

1 min ago

on

As cities and states around the country shut down schools and nonessential businesses, one prominent official refused to shut down his city: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

He proclaimed on Thursday that “We are going to do our damnedest to keep the schools open,” and argued that it was unfeasible to close schools because of the number of New York City children who rely on the school system for hot meals, and the difficulty of health care workers having to supervise their children with school out.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Sunday, de Blasio finally relented and announced New York City schools would close until at least April 20, and possibly the whole school year. To compensate, schools would be open for “grab-and-go meals” the first week of the closure.

What made de Blasio change his mind? According to The New York Times, de Blasio was finally pressured to act in part because some of his top aides threatened to resign.

“There had been arguments and shouting matches between the mayor and some of his advisers; some top health officials had even threatened to resign if he refused to accept the need to close schools and businesses, according to several people familiar with the internal discussions,” stated the report. “Teachers were threatening not to show up to school on Monday. A growing number of public health experts and politicians were calling for much of the city to be shut down to curb the spread of the virus.”

The report continued: “On Sunday, the mayor was shown a graph depicting the sharp upward trajectory of the coronavirus epidemic curve, and another showing the capacity of the city’s health systems to handle the influx. The information painted a disastrous picture of the days and weeks to come unless the mayor took immediate action.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Putin wins again’: Trump ripped for ‘coronavirus news dump’ that DOJ is ending prosecution of election meddling

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice moved to end a prosecution over 2016 foreign election meddling in an after-hours filing on Monday.

"The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," The Washington Post reported Monday evening. "The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Facebook will remove misinformation from politicians — but only if it is about coronavirus

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

Facebook has historically struggled with requests to remove false information from their social network. In particular, they have furiously resisted any call to remove political ads that contain verifiable lies.

But in a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made clear the company will take a much more hardline stance when it comes to fake news about coronavirus:

Sheryl Sandberg signals Facebook getting a lot more aggressive with its approach to misinformation, saying they will remove misinformation from politicians, celebrities and even in private groups when it comes to COVID-19 https://t.co/jV9Xcn9Su1

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

AG Bill Barr moves to drop charges against ‘Putin’s Chef’: DOJ claims the reason why is classified

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was faced a special counsel investigation into his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was impeached over strengthen Russia's position in the region, which is why a decision by Attorney General William Barr will likely garner much criticism.

"The U.S. Justice Department moved Monday to drop its two-year-long prosecution of a Russian company charged with orchestrating a social media campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election," The Washington Post reported Monday evening. "The stunning reversal came weeks before the case — a spin off of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe — was to go to trial."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image