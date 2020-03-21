Quantcast
NYT reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after covering New Rochelle coronavirus outbreak

Published

1 min ago

on

Sarah Maslin Nir revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting on the coronavirus crisis in New Rochelle, New York.

The reporter for The New York Times says she is okay.

She had covered the crisis in New Rochelle:

Her reporting was featured in an episode of the newspaper’s “The Daily” podcast.

Listen:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
