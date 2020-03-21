NYT reporter tests positive for COVID-19 after covering New Rochelle coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Maslin Nir revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting on the coronavirus crisis in New Rochelle, New York.

The reporter for The New York Times says she is okay.

Sometimes you report the story, sometimes you are the story. I’m ok. Happy to answer any questions if it helps people feel less fearful. pic.twitter.com/J5RTlKdmbY — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) March 21, 2020

She had covered the crisis in New Rochelle:

At a community center in Scarsdale where 66 members of the @NationalGuardNY are sanitizing the children’s center, wiping down every single toy by hand. pic.twitter.com/o7b4CGdp4M — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) March 16, 2020

Just left the state’s first coronavirus drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle. It’s in a public park and looks like a beautiful wedding tent… Until you see the people in hazmat suits. pic.twitter.com/gupo8gjfJ3 — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) March 16, 2020

I did not get tested because I am not showing any symptoms and do not qualify. People who get tested must get a referral from their doctors. Though now they’re accepting some drive-ups. — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) March 16, 2020

Behind the scenes: this was me yesterday interviewing nurses in hazmat suits out my car window as I head through New York State’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center. https://t.co/KfdlryDEkr pic.twitter.com/Ad6x4IQPw6 — Sarah Maslin Nir (@SarahMaslinNir) March 18, 2020

Her reporting was featured in an episode of the newspaper’s “The Daily” podcast.

Listen:

On today's Daily: New Rochelle, a suburb north of New York City, has become a hotspot in the corona outbreak. Swift action was taken to try to contain it. @SarahMaslinNir was there, recording everything. A sound-rich health journey:https://t.co/31enLKmYie — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 19, 2020