Obama’s Ebola czar says coronavirus cases — and deaths — will explode in the next few weeks

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview with Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast, President Barack Obama’s former Ebola czar Ronald Klain painted a dire picture of the next few weeks — and warned that both the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths will blow up soon, with no decline in cases until May.

“We’re really at the inflection point here, where this disease is really going to explode in the U.S.,” said Klain, adding that he believes new cases will “accelerate further as we finally start to put some testing on the line and we start to really understand how big a problem we have — and I think it’s a very big problem.”

“Particularly right now, at the end of flu season, things like ventilators, respirators, emergency room beds, care for respiratory patients — it’s already straining the system, and then you add hundreds of thousands of intensely ill patients to that and we’re going to see dire consequences in our hospitals,” said Klain. “We’re going to see that in terms of hospitals running out of beds to treat patients.”

Klain, who was appointed in 2014 to handle the Ebola crisis, said that it was too late to contain the virus, and our choice is between a severe spike in cases that overloads hospitals, and a drawn-out crisis that is manageable but lasts for months.

“We’re in this mess because we didn’t do enough to prepare for this mess when we had ample warning signs that it was coming,” he said.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
California Gov forecasts 25 million people in his state will be infected over eight weeks

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced that his state government projects that over 25 million people in California will be infected with COVID-19 during an eight-week time frame.

The forecast was part of a letter to President Donald Trump requesting the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy come to their assistance:

California Gov Newsom letter to Trump requesting hospital ship: “We project that roughly 56% of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period.” (!!) pic.twitter.com/OKDUKZzUVK

1 in 10 workers say they’ve already been laid off since the economic downturn began: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in businesses up and down the country shuttering their doors and people refraining from commerce. But how bad is the economic contraction?

According to a new poll of American workers from SurveyUSA, it is already very bad indeed.

The survey finds that almost 1 in 10 workers already report being laid off due to the crisis — roughly 14 million people — and an additional 1 in 4, or 35 million people, have seen their hours scaled back.

The business side of the equation looks just as grim. According to Axios, a Goldman Sachs survey found 96 percent of small business owners report being affected, and around half say they cannot keep operating more than three months in these conditions.

Susan Rice says she flagged the concern of a pandemic to Gen. Michael Flynn in a 12-hour briefing when Trump took over

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

President Barack Obama's former Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice did a 12-hour meeting with Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn when the incoming DNI was about to take over under President Donald Trump's administration.

Flynn didn't last long, as Trump fired him after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his interactions with Russia. Flynn is now being faced with jail time for his involvement in the Russia scandal.

"You know, I can't tell you whether his cabinet officials and his national security adviser designee and his homeland security adviser designee briefed (Trump) on what they exercised the scenario around," said Rice. "I have no ability to know what was discussed. I can tell you as national security adviser I had one of the only extended opportunities to do a handoff to my successor, who was at the time Gen. Michael Flynn. We spent 12 hours together during that transition period. We provided over 100 briefing papers, they were very carefully done, and the pandemic concern, the pandemic scenario, the global health agenda was very much one of the issues that we've presented and flagged for them."

