Oil prices volatile as virus saps demand
Oil prices were mixed in volatile Asian trade on Monday, but remained at multi-year lows due to the double shock of the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia price war.
Both main contracts plummeted at the open after a trillion-dollar support package for the American economy crashed to defeat, and virus deaths surged in Europe and the US over the weekend.
International benchmark Brent crude was off 2.3 percent in afternoon trade at $26 a barrel, after earlier being down about five percent.
US benchmark West Texas Intermediate however was up 1.3 percent at nearly $23 a barrel as traders bought at bargain prices — after having fallen over three percent in earlier deals.
Both contracts remain at multi-year lows as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war.
Coronavirus deaths soared across Europe and the United States at the weekend despite heightened restrictions, with the tally jumping to more than 14,700, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Prices also fell after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the US economy was defeated because of zero support from Democrats, and with five Republicans absent from the chamber because of virus-related quarantines.
The bill had proposed funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation’s critically under-equipped hospitals.
Oil markets began plunging earlier this month after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched unilateral price cuts following a failure to secure an agreement with Russia to further reduce output and support prices.
There were hopes for some action to support the market after an envoy from Texas, a top oil-producing US state, was given a rare invite to an OPEC meeting in June.
But hopes for an agreement fizzled after he faced criticism for suggesting output curbs.
Even if cuts are agreed at some point, they “alone will not be enough to see prices fully recover the lost ground over the last month”, said Peter Kiernan, energy analyst from the Economist Intelligence Unit.
“This would need a noticeable recovery in demand, which is unlikely in the short to medium term.”
Photo: Man Pumpin Gas Wearing Mask to Avoid Coronavirus AFP/File / Andreas SOLARO
AP reporter goes on uncharacteristic rant accusing Trump of treating coronavirus like bad news in a tabloid column
White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire unloaded on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis.
The Associated Press reporter usually remains reserved on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," even when offering criticism of the president, but Lemire blasted Trump's leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's caused great frustration from those at the front lines, the mayors and governors across the nation," Lemire said, addressing the lack of specifics regarding personal protective equipment for medical workers. "Yesterday, as I said, the FEMA head couldn't say how many masks are being shipped."
Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.
According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.
Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president's all-cap proclamation, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"
Demands for workers-first stimulus grow as Senate GOP fails to ram through $500 billion corporate ‘slush fund’
"No more slush funds or no-strings-attached handouts. Real relief for the American people."
Senate Republicans late Sunday failed to force through a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that Democratic lawmakers, union leaders, and progressive advocacy groups condemned as a massive bailout for corporate America that would have done little to address the urgent economic and medical needs of ordinary people.
A procedural motion to advance the Republican bill, formally known as the CARES Act, received just 47 votes Sunday, well short of the 60 needed for passage. Every Senate Democrat present voted no.