‘OK Google’: How a hacker can surf into your phone silently
Cellphones are our constant companions — they go with us where we travel, work and sleep. But these trusty sidekicks may be selling out secrets by communicating with nefarious devices using soundwaves too high for us to hear. While previous research has demonstrated how such a one-off attack might be done through the air to secretly access our mobile devices, a new study has now demonstrated a way this can be done across different table surfaces to enact multiple, nefarious commands.This kind of attack would be able to access your text messages and make fake calls all without you even noticin…
Trump aides defend US coronavirus response
Vice President Mike Pence defended Sunday the US administration's handling of the coronavirus epidemic after two confirmed deaths on American soil and rising criticism of the state of US preparedness.
Pence and Health Secretary Alex Azar made the rounds of Sunday talk shows with the message that risks from the disease remain low for most Americans, while promising to make up for testing shortfalls.
"We could have more sad news, but the American people should know the risk to the average American remains low," Pence said on CNN's "State of the Union."
The assurances came a day after officials confirmed that two men had died in the northwestern state of Washington after becoming infected with the virus.
Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall
Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.
The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.
"The initial information that we have... is he has firearms and grenades with him," San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora said.
"There is already one (person) that was shot already a while ago and has been rushed to... hospital," he added.
Australian summers and fire seasons will grow even longer due to climate change: study
Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released Monday.
The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.
While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.
In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.