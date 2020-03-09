Quantcast
Connect with us

Oklahoma couple tried to ‘exorcise’ demons from 7-year-old son by waterboarding him

Published

3 mins ago

on

An Oklahoma couple is accused of torturing their son in an attempt to “exorcise” demons from the boy.

Concerned friends notified police after noticing welts on the 7-year-old boy’s head and body, along with bruises on his wrists, and investigators learned the couple had become convinced the child was possessed by demonic spirits, reported KFOR-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apparently, for whatever reason, the parents believe that one of the children may have been demon-possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child,” said Sgt. Gary Knight, of Oklahoma City Police.

The abuse focused on one particular boy, and the couple allegedly sent text messages outlining their plans for an exorcism, police said.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs when they questioned him, and they said he was acting erratic and paranoid.

The woman told officers they sometimes drugged the boy with “benzos and cough syrup.”

“There’s indication the child may have been beaten, abused, possibly given things to help them sleep or relax while this was all going on,” Knight said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators said the boy was sometimes placed in a laundry basket and then drop-kicked, and he had multiple injuries consistent with abuse.

Witnesses also said they saw him “blindfolded, soaked in sweat and wearing a heavy coat.”

All children in the home have been taken into protective custody, but no arrests had been made over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma couple tried to ‘exorcise’ demons from 7-year-old son by waterboarding him

Published

1 min ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

child abuse and neglect kansas

An Oklahoma couple is accused of torturing their son in an attempt to "exorcise" demons from the boy.

Concerned friends notified police after noticing welts on the 7-year-old boy's head and body, along with bruises on his wrists, and investigators learned the couple had become convinced the child was possessed by demonic spirits, reported KFOR-TV.

"Apparently, for whatever reason, the parents believe that one of the children may have been demon-possessed, and they were trying to perform an exorcism by waterboarding the child," said Sgt. Gary Knight, of Oklahoma City Police.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman: Trump is like a lab experiment to design ‘the worst possible leader for a crisis’

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman on Monday took stock of President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and he found himself having a hard time imagining how they could be worse.

"If you set out to design the worst possible leader for a crisis, it would be Trump," Krugman wrote on Twitter. "Aggressively ignorant, lashes out at anyone who tells him what he doesn't want to hear and — tragically — with a large following of Americans who believe what he says."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Economist tells CNBC it’s ‘more likely than not’ that we’re headed towards recession

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Appearing on CNBC's Squawk on the Street this Monday, Mark Zandi of Moody's told host David Faber that the chances of the U.S. heading into a recession are "more likely than not."

As the Dow and S&P reported their worst day since 2011, Faber asked Zandi how the dampened economic activity as a result of the coronavirus will play out in the near future.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image