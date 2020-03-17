One Connecticut hospital is down 200 nurses because they can’t get tested after possible coronavirus exposure
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is frustrated over the lack of available coronavirus tests.
Lamont Monday night expressed that frustration to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, saying that one hospital in the small city of Danbury has a hospital where 200 nurses cannot work, apparently because of possible coronavirus exposure – and he has no ability to test them.
“I can tell you Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses on furlough because they were in contact,” Governor Lamont told Hayes. “If I could test those nurses, I could potentially get them back into the game.”
Appearing shocked, Hayes interrupted his guest.
“Wait a second. You’ve got 200 nurses, sitting on the sidelines right now who can’t get back to work because they can’t be tested to confirm whether or not they have the virus?”
“Exactly,” Lamont said, adding, “I’m losing nurses by the day.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that anyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one.
58 members of the Utah Jazz basketball team were able to get tested immediately.
Watch:
CT Gov. Ned Lamont tells @chrislhayes that “Danbury Hospital is at capacity, and they have 200 nurses furloughed.” But they can’t back to work because “they can’t be tested to confirm whether they have the virus.” pic.twitter.com/w85NrVLnPH
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 17, 2020
On a roll: The psychology behind toilet paper panic
It's a scene that's become familiar around the world: From the US to France to Australia, rows of empty supermarket shelves where toilet paper used to be, the result of coronavirus-induced panic buying.
What exactly is it about the rolls of tissue that has caused mayhem across cultures, including at times violent clashes that have reverberated on social media?
At its most basic, say experts, the answer lies in game theory: If everyone buys only what they need, there will be no shortages. If some people start panic buying, the optimal strategy will be for you to follow suit, to make certain you have enough squares to spare.
Rights groups worried senate will hand Trump ‘terrifying’ new spy powers — using coronavirus as an excuse
Civil liberties groups and federal lawmakers critical of mass surveillance spoke out against House-approved legislation that would reauthorize "abusive" and "dangerous" U.S. government spying powers that expired Sunday.
"If McConnell's push through the Senate succeeds, it would renew the government's power to warrantlessly acquire billions of data points on every person in the United States."—Sandra Fulton, Free Press Action
Coronavirus drugs: Who’s doing what, and when they might come
Pharmaceuticals and research labs across the world are racing to find vaccines and treatments for the new coronavirus, using a variety of different technologies.
According to Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, immunizing against the pathogen is a long shot: There has never been a very successful human vaccine against any member of the coronavirus family.
"This is going to be a lot of trial, a lot of error, but we have a lot of options to try," Neuman said.
Treatment could come sooner, with antiviral remdesivir showing early promise and already being used on an ad hoc basis before regulatory approval.