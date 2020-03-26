Patrick Stewart giving daily Shakespeare readings during coronavirus lockdown
The Star Trek: Picard star, 79, who cut his teeth as an actor with Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company, posted a video of himself reading out the legendary playwright and poet’s Sonnet 116 on Instagram over the weekend (21-22Mar20).He later revealed he was so pleased with the reaction from fans he will make a daily recording, starting with Sonnet 1.”I was delighted by the response to my posting of Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116,” he captioned a video of him reading the verse. “It has led me to undertake what follows.”When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (the…
CNN
‘Shameful and shocking!’ NYC councilor buries Trump for shrugging off supplies while nurses wear garbage bags
President Donald Trump has insisted that it's not the federal government's job to handle getting states the medical supplies they need, but one New York City Councilor told CNN on Thursday that he's sick of the president's foot dragging.
During an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shredded Trump and the federal government for not using the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce badly needed medical supplies.
Johnson in particular pointed to a hospital where nurses were forced to don garbage bags because they had run out of proper medical equipment.
Labs are experimenting with new – but unproven – methods to create a coronavirus vaccine fast
The coronavirus has ground social, economic and educational exchanges to a halt around the world. For now, public health officials are relying on tools like social distancing to minimize the harm of the virus, but in the long term, a COVID-19 vaccine is the best hope of a return to normalcy.
It normally takes a few years to development a vaccine, but in the face of the coronavirus, biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies are taking aggressive steps to make a COVID-19 vaccine widely available sooner than that.
Breaking Banner
‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce
A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce -- which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.
Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.
Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.