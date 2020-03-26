Pelosi vows quick House approval of $2 trillion coronavirus relief plan, slams GOP for voting against ‘workers’
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by the Senate will breeze through the House in a “strong, bipartisan” vote on Friday, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meaning President Donald Trump will likely be able to sign the enormous bill into law by the weekend.“We will have a victory tomorrow for America’s workers,” Pelosi, who was celebrating her 80th birthday, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. “We’ll bring the bill to the floor. It will pass. It will pass with strong, bipartisan support.”The House is expected to consider the economic stimulus measure — the larges…
US emerges as virus hotspot as infections, unemployment soar
The United States was quickly becoming a new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic Thursday as new infections soared and unemployment claims skyrocketed to a historic high.
Hospitals increasingly have reported being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and 40 percent of Americans are under lockdown orders, although a buoyant Wall Street recouped more of this month's massive losses as Congress moved forward on a $2 trillion rescue package.
More than 100 people died in the past day in virus hotbed New York, where a long line of people, most in masks and standing three feet (a meter) apart, snaked outside the Elmhurst hospital in Jackson Heights under police watch as they waited to be tested.
Fox News host cuts off Kellyanne Conway and calls her out for political attacks during pandemic
During an appearance on Fox News this Thursday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed with host Harris Faulkner the latest numbers surrounding the ongoing and growing coronavirus pandemic. At one point during the interview, she took a moment to attack the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.
"I do think it's very disappointing that the mayor of New York City himself was riding the subway on March 5 and telling people to go out on the town -- " Conway said before being interrupted by Faulkner.
"Kellyanne, I'm gonna stop you on the politics," Faulkner said.
"Well, it's not politics," Conway fired back. "It's that we have a very dire situation in New York City. That is not politics. I think it was politics to say go out on the town -- "
Trump economist Peter Navarro goes down in flames when CNN host demands answers about the lack of ventilators
CNN's Brianna Keilar lost it with President Donald Trump's top economist Peter Navarro during an interview Thursday.
The two were discussing the lack of protective equipment available for healthcare professionals on the front lines of fighting to save people suffering from the coronavirus. The president has said that he is leaving it up to governors to find their own masks and ventilators. New York has begged the federal government for some of their surplus supply while other companies ramp up efforts to produce more.