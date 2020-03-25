Pence official claps back at GOP senators opposing unemployment protections
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short pushed back on the Republican senators suggesting that the $2 trillion stimulus package would discourage Americans from working.
“Americans don’t want a handout check, they want to get back to work,” said Short. “The reality is, the income levels are different in different parts of the country. New York wages are different than Nebraska wages. And so for some in the smaller states, perhaps, more rural states, the dollar amount that’s being given, some worry it’s going to be higher than what some workers will be getting in their wages, so therefore as you suggested, disincentivizes them to work.”
“But this is providing protection, because as [Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin] said, the coronavirus is no fault of their own and no fault of their employer,” continued Short. “This is a health care crisis that we’re anxious to get to the other side of. This provides temporary relief. It’s up to four months, not in perpetuity.”
