Quantcast
Connect with us

Pence promised all passengers on coronavirus-infected cruise would get tested — but most have declined at urging of federal officials: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, more than half the passengers who were whisked from a Grand Princess cruise and taken to Travis Air Force base where they were quarantined over coronavirus exposure, are choosing to pass on being tested after being given the option by federal officials.

In conversation with the Chronicle, officials detailed that 568 of the 858 passengers who underwent basic screening while quarantined took a pass after being told that they showed no outward symptoms of the virus that has now led to a complete shutdown of the state by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report adds that many are passing out of fears that their stay may be extended if they test positive.

“These folks know they are in a 14-day quarantine, if they test positive they are further delayed until they test negative,” explained one official who wished to remain anonymous. “They don’t want to stay. They want to be released.”

A few passengers who spoke with the Chronicle stated, “… federal health officials dissuaded them from taking the test, saying if they had no symptoms during the mandatory 14-day quarantine, a test was unnecessary.

What is happening with the passengers flies in the face of a promise made by Vice President Mike Pence on March 6 that “We will be testing everyone on that ship,” from which 21 passengers were removed who tested positive.

According to the report, administration officials stated that can’t compel anyone to take the test, which was disputed by a Stanford law professor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Strictly speaking, people do not have to comply with such orders, in the sense that we don’t strap people to a hospital gurney and extract biospecimens from them,” Michelle Mello explained in an email. “But if they refuse, public health authorities can order them into isolation until such time as the period of dangerousness (contagiousness) has passed. They can also criminally prosecute them and seek imprisonment or fines.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

 

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Uninsured coronavirus patient hit with massive $34,000 hospital bill

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

An uninsured woman who recently underwent treatment for coronavirus has been hit with a hospital bill that totals more than $34,000.

Time Magazine reports that Danni Askini went to a Boston-area emergency room late last month after she started experiencing a headache, chest pains and shortness of breath.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Askini received treatment and was eventually discharged from the hospital. Upon returning home, however, she was stunned to receive a bill for $34,927.43.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Yes, Donald Trump and his supporters are to blame

Published

14 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Republicans and the right-wing media cannot be allowed to live down the bad, dangerous, horribly wrong information they promoted on coronavirus for weeks

President Donald Trump and many of his sycophants — including those at Fox News — have dramatically changed their tone when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of claiming that the mainstream media were exaggerating the dangers of coronavirus, Trump has adopted a somber tone and now acknowledges how deadly it is. But the fact remains that for far too long, many Trumpistas and Republicans claimed that coronavirus wasn’t nearly as dangerous as liberals, progressives, Democrats, centrists, Never Trump conservatives and the mainstream media were making it out to be. And those Trumpistas and Republicans — by encouraging complacency in the face of a deadly pandemic — now have blood on their hands.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain destroys White House adviser Ivanka Trump for playing on Instagram instead of working

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain called out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for posting Instagram photos of their family life while the coronavirus outbreak shuts down American life.

The conservative McCain criticized President Donald Trump for blowing his response and continuing to attack the press, and then she blasted the president's daughter and son-in-law for trying to put a happy face on the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I have been upset about their roles in this because they put on hats when they want it," McCain said."When you are a White House adviser and you want to create policy, you got that hat on. When you want to be a mom at home talking about how to entertain your kids, you got that hat at home."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image