Pence promised all passengers on coronavirus-infected cruise would get tested — but most have declined at urging of federal officials: report

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, more than half the passengers who were whisked from a Grand Princess cruise and taken to Travis Air Force base where they were quarantined over coronavirus exposure, are choosing to pass on being tested after being given the option by federal officials.

In conversation with the Chronicle, officials detailed that 568 of the 858 passengers who underwent basic screening while quarantined took a pass after being told that they showed no outward symptoms of the virus that has now led to a complete shutdown of the state by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The report adds that many are passing out of fears that their stay may be extended if they test positive.

“These folks know they are in a 14-day quarantine, if they test positive they are further delayed until they test negative,” explained one official who wished to remain anonymous. “They don’t want to stay. They want to be released.”

A few passengers who spoke with the Chronicle stated, “… federal health officials dissuaded them from taking the test, saying if they had no symptoms during the mandatory 14-day quarantine, a test was unnecessary.

What is happening with the passengers flies in the face of a promise made by Vice President Mike Pence on March 6 that “We will be testing everyone on that ship,” from which 21 passengers were removed who tested positive.

According to the report, administration officials stated that can’t compel anyone to take the test, which was disputed by a Stanford law professor.

“Strictly speaking, people do not have to comply with such orders, in the sense that we don’t strap people to a hospital gurney and extract biospecimens from them,” Michelle Mello explained in an email. “But if they refuse, public health authorities can order them into isolation until such time as the period of dangerousness (contagiousness) has passed. They can also criminally prosecute them and seek imprisonment or fines.”

