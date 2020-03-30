Pentagon mourns ‘stinging loss’ after first US servicemember dies of COVID-19

On Monday, according to Axios, the Defense Department has reported that a member of the New Jersey National Guard has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

It is the first reported coronavirus death of any active, reserve, or Guard U.S. servicemember. The victim was admitted to the hospital on March 21 and passed away on Saturday.

“This is a stinging loss for out military community, and our condolences go out to this family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a statement. “The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT