Pentagon successfully tests hypersonic missile
The United States announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed prototype of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary’s defense systems.
The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds — more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 — to a designated impact point.
The test followed the first joint US Army and Navy flight experiment in October 2017, when the prototype missile demonstrated it could glide in the direction of a target at hypersonic speed.
“Today we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase towards fielding a hypersonic strike capability,” Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe said in a statement.
Hypersonic weapons can take missile warfare, and particularly nuclear warfare, to a new, and for many frightening, level: they can travel much faster than current nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles, at different altitudes and with the maneuverability that makes them difficult to defeat with current missile defense systems.
In December, Russia declared it had placed into service their first Avangard hypersonic missile, making it the first country to claim an operable hypersonic weapon.
Russian officials claimed that in tests it had reached speeds of up to Mach 27, roughly 33,000 kilometers (20,500 miles) per hour.
China is also investing significantly in their development. Last October it displayed its DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle in its national day military parade.
Photo: Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe (Flickr)
© 2020 AFP
‘A disgrace’: Trump’s surgeon general ripped for parroting president’s coronavirus spin
On Saturday, The Daily Beast profiled how Surgeon General Jerome Adams has apparently bent over backward to drive the narrative President Donald Trump desires — and how he is alienating other public health officials in the process.
"On March 8, the first time many Americans saw Adams, the 45-year-old sat for an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper," wrote Adam Wren. "Adams, who holds the rank of vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and oversees 6,500 public health officers, explained the nature of coronavirus to Tapper as if he was one of his anesthesiology patients. But as Tapper pressed on to more political ground — whether the age of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and President Donald Trump meant they should stop campaigning in person — Adams careened off message. 'Speaking of being at risk, the president, he sleeps less than I do, and he’s healthier than what I am,' responded Adams, 46, who cuts a trim and athletic figure and runs 5Ks."
French police accused of fining homeless people amid virus lockdown
French homeless charities on Friday accused police of issuing fines to rough sleepers for failing to comply with a coronavirus lockdown as officials in Cannes said they would open the town’s world-famous festival pavilion to the homeless.
The FAS federation of homeless organisations said fines had been issued to homeless people in the French capital Paris, in Lyon in the east and Bayonne in the southwest, without providing numbers.
"We request that clear instructions be given... so that these sanctions cease immediately," Florent Gueguen, head of the federation, told AFP.
California’s Yosemite National Park shuts down over coronavirus fears
California's Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited parks in the nation, shut down to visitors on Friday because of the coronavirus crisis.
"Yosemite National Park is announcing modifications to operations at the request of the local health department," park officials said in a statement.
Beginning at 3:00 pm local time (2200 GMT), they said, the grounds would be "closed to all park visitors until further notice."
The only people allowed access to the park, located in northern California, will be employees, the statement said.
The park's landmark Ahwahnee Hotel and other lodgings and restaurants had closed on Tuesday as a precaution over coronavirus concerns and campgrounds were also shut down.