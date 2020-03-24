People like Rand Paul should face lawsuits for recklessly exposing people to coronavirus: conservative columnist

In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that people who recklessly expose others to coronavirus and other infectious diseases should be subject to civil liability.

Citing the example of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who reportedly went about his daily life routine after being tested for coronavirus — before his test came back positive, Rubin write that Paul, who is a medical doctor, should be subject to lawsuits from people his recklessness affected.

“The courts have generally established in other contexts that if you know or have reason to know that you have a deadly disease or operate a place (e.g. a hotel) where it is likely to be transmitted, you have a danger to warn,” Rubin writes.

“These are issues that will work themselves out in courts around the country as we watch covid-19 spread,” she continues. “There will be some reckless and cavalier actors who, despite the plethora of public knowledge, choose to expose others to risks. Nevertheless, the very real potential for legal liability — if not the moral obligation to avoid risking others’ health — should put reckless actors on notice.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.