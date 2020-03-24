Quantcast
Connect with us

People like Rand Paul should face lawsuits for recklessly exposing people to coronavirus: conservative columnist

Published

43 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin argued that people who recklessly expose others to coronavirus and other infectious diseases should be subject to civil liability.

Citing the example of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who reportedly went about his daily life routine after being tested for coronavirus — before his test came back positive, Rubin write that Paul, who is a medical doctor, should be subject to lawsuits from people his recklessness affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The courts have generally established in other contexts that if you know or have reason to know that you have a deadly disease or operate a place (e.g. a hotel) where it is likely to be transmitted, you have a danger to warn,” Rubin writes.

“These are issues that will work themselves out in courts around the country as we watch covid-19 spread,” she continues. “There will be some reckless and cavalier actors who, despite the plethora of public knowledge, choose to expose others to risks. Nevertheless, the very real potential for legal liability — if not the moral obligation to avoid risking others’ health — should put reckless actors on notice.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump doesn’t really want to restart the economy — he’s preparing the ground to blame Democrats and the media for the coming recession

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Under pressure from business leaders and conservative pundits, Donald Trump is reportedly considering asking those who are at elevated risk of death from COVID-19 to isolate themselves and “opening” the economy back up for everyone else. But that’s not an option. Trump doesn’t have the power to flip the switch on the economy in the midst of a pandemic.

And on some level, he knows it. Trump doesn’t really want cases of COVID-19 to spike after schools and businesses re-open prematurely. Rather, this is transparent strategy to shift responsibility for the inevitable consequences of his miserable response to this crisis onto his political opponents.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Good news — scientists discovered a property of coronavirus that will make a long-term vaccine possible

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still several months away, at least. But questions have lingered about whether such a vaccine, when it is developed, would offer long-term protection, like the MMR shot, or whether it would need to be administered regularly to guard against new strains, like the seasonal flu shot.

According to the Washington Post, scientists have discovered a property of the virus that suggests it will be the former.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Counter-intel expert says Trump needs Fox News to ‘perpetuate the fraud’ that people must die to save his economy

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's misinformation campaign around the coronavirus needs a critical ally to accomplish it: Fox News.

In a panel discussion, former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frank Figliuzzi explained that the pro-Trump propaganda used to come out of Russia, but now it's deadly propaganda coming from inside the house.

"You know, it is interesting that we have become so attuned, as you said, to external disinformation, disinformation from outside sources like Russia and now more than ever before we have to be attuned to disinformation from within," said Figliuzzi during the discussion with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace. "That means outlets like Fox News. Carl Marx once famously wrote that 'religion was the opiate of the masses.' Marx was wrong because he never met Fox News."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image