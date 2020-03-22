Quantcast
'People need to wake up.' A skeptical rural US lacks resources for coronavirus fight

Published

1 min ago

on

Roxine Poznich says she won’t close her used book shop in Fort Scott, Kansas, until someone makes her.The 73-year-old proprietor worked in the lab at the town’s hospital for decades. But that job vanished when Mercy Hospital closed its doors two years ago. She now relies on the bookstore income for grocery money, she said.Like many who live away from the country’s large population centers, Poznich says she isn’t too worried about the coronavirus. But she said the lack of a hospital in the southeast Kansas town of 7,800 will exacerbate any local outbreak.“I think it will make a big difference,”…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Washington state preparing for life-or-death decisions if health care system is overwhelmed

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

SEATTLE — Washington state and hospital officials have been meeting to consider what once was almost unthinkable — how to decide who lives and dies if, as feared, the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the state’s health care system.“We don’t want to do it. We don’t think we should have to do it,” said Cassie Sauer, chief executive of the Washington State Hospital Association, which along with state and local health officials has been involved in refining what Sauer called a “crisis standard of care” — essentially guidelines to health care officials on who should receive treatment and who should ... (more…)

Counting the cost: Coronavirus puts US census in jeopardy

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 22, 2020

By

Thousands of doors were to be knocked on, but just a few days into the start of the US census, the coronavirus pandemic has halted field operations -- threatening the crucial count that is conducted every ten years.

Census workers had only just begun pounding the streets to inform residents of the importance of filling out the census questionnaire when the fast-spreading epidemic led to the virtual lockdown of America's cities.

There are fears the outbreak that has killed more than 12,500 people worldwide will put the results of the costly census -- which requires years of preparation -- into jeopardy.

Helicopter video shows Californians at the beaches in defiance of 'stay at home' order

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

NBC Los Angeles used its news helicopter on Saturday to document the scene on Southern California beaches as the state is under a "stay at home" order.

The video showed people playing basketball at Venice Beach and playing a drinking game at Manhatten Beach.

People were also out at Newport Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County.

WATCH LIVE: Many people across SoCal appear to be ignoring the “Stay at Home” order as they play basketball on Venice Beach and play apparent drinking games in Manhattan Beach. Similar scenes down in Newport and Huntington beaches. https://t.co/Oz7z2WRZBy pic.twitter.com/U0tGbpQy4R

