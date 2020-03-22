‘People need to wake up.’ A skeptical rural US lacks resources for coronavirus fight
Roxine Poznich says she won’t close her used book shop in Fort Scott, Kansas, until someone makes her.The 73-year-old proprietor worked in the lab at the town’s hospital for decades. But that job vanished when Mercy Hospital closed its doors two years ago. She now relies on the bookstore income for grocery money, she said.Like many who live away from the country’s large population centers, Poznich says she isn’t too worried about the coronavirus. But she said the lack of a hospital in the southeast Kansas town of 7,800 will exacerbate any local outbreak.“I think it will make a big difference,”…
