Pet advocates give tips on keeping pets safe from COVID-19
With the nation focused on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people that we know of and killed almost 3,500 around the world, many have become nervous about what it means for our beloved pets.The first thing to know, says Elena Bicker, executive director of Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, is that there is no evidence that companion animals can spread the disease.There also is no evidence that pets are becoming infected, although it’s wise to keep your pets away from people who have contracted COVID-19. A dog in Hong Kong apparently te…
GOP congressman confusedly asks if Trump sold wild pigs to Ukraine
Amid the flood of news Wednesday about President Donald Trump's scandal asking Ukraine to help in his election and allegedly withholding aid, one Texas congressman made a hilarious slip of the tongue.
Best slip of the tongue today," Dallas Morning News Washington Bureau Chief Todd Gillman tweeted. "[Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)] says he wants to know if the US has, in fact, sold the "javelinas" to Ukraine. The FGM-148 Javelin is an anti-tank missile. The javelina is a nasty wild pig from Hurd's native West Texas."
Republican-dominated states revive pre-Civil Rights era tactics to suppress voting
Among the seemingly endless email appeals for political money, we all receive was one inviting participation on behalf of Mississippi Atty. Gen. Jim Hood, Democratic candidate for governor and the only Democrat elected to statewide office in the last 16 years.
That sounded standard. Here’s the twist: Mississippi is the only state that requires a candidate must win both the popular vote and a majority of the state’s various state assembly districts, which are considered heavily gerrymandered in favor of white, Republican voters. Indeed, a federal lawsuit by three African-American state voters seeks to block what it calls the state's racist method of electing the governor and other statewide officials, arguing that the requirement to win both a majority and at least 62 of 122 districts is a form of "intentionally and effectively dilutes African-American voting strength."