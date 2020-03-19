Quantcast
Photographer snaps close-up showing Trump crossed 'corona' out of briefing notes and replaced it with 'Chinese'

March 19, 2020

Speaking with reporters during a press briefing this Thursday, President Trump doubled down on his insistence on referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” even accusing the press of “siding with China” in their coverage.

“I think they do. They are siding with China. They are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing. They’re siding with many others. China’s the least of it,” Trump said during a White House briefing on the coronavirus in response to a question from One America News (OAN).

“So why they’re doing this, you’ll have to ask them,” he added. “If we had an honest media in this country our country would be an even greater place.”

In the wake of the press conference, Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford shared an image that illustrated Trump’s insistence on pushing the China narrative, showing a close-up of his notes where he crossed out the word “corona” and replaced it with “Chinese.”


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Insiders fear a ‘purge’ after Trump loyalist abruptly fires acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center: report

1 min ago

March 19, 2020

There is a fear that President Donald Trump's firing ax will have consequences as he's dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Washington Post report revealed that the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired late Wednesday night, and it could be part of a significant purge from Trump to get rid of career professionals. The office was set up after the Sept. 11 attacks to help protect the nation.

Trump’s so-called ‘war against the Chinese virus’ reveals everything you need to know about where his head is at

30 mins ago

March 19, 2020

The president used an expression during a press briefing yesterday that sums up everything you need to know, I think, about his mindset amid a global pandemic.

“The war against the Chinese virus,” Donald Trump said.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

He was referring to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in China, but since December has spread around the world, bringing the international economy to a halt, panicking equity markets, and altering daily routines here and elsewhere. The president said he was invoking the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law, to address directly the shortage of medical equipment, such as coronavirus testing.

