Placido Domingo leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment
Spanish tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is recovering from COVID-19 at home after being released from hospital in Mexico.
The 79-year-old opera star said on March 22 he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He was later admitted to hospital.
On Sunday he wrote on his Facebook page that he was back at his Apaculpo home and credited the early treatment he had received with easing his recovery.
“I am at home and I feel good. Fortunately from the first symptom I was, as always, under medical supervision, given my age and my comorbidities, so COVID-19 was immediately suspected and this helped me a lot,” he wrote.
The Spanish icon, who won worldwide acclaim in the 1990s as one of the Three Tenors alongside Jose Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti, has since August been engulfed in a sexual harassment scandal.
He is accused of forcibly kissing, grabbing and fondling women over a period of more than 30 years.
“At this time, my thoughts are with those who suffer and with all those who are fighting generously to save lives. I thank everyone for your love and once again I recommend everyone stays at home.”
© 2020 AFP
Trump reveals the one thing he ‘cannot get away with’ during coronavirus briefing
During his latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump unexpectedly segued into talking about his hair as it visibly blew around on camera.
"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine," Trump said, with no prompting, in the middle of discussing the efforts by the federal government and businesses to combat the pandemic.
Messing around with his hair, Trump remarked, was "the one thing you cannot get away with" as president.
Watch below:
"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. It is a problem if you are president" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/ZifUxnquYQ
Elderly DUI suspect spits on officer after arrest — then claims to have coronavirus
An elderly woman in Arvada, Colorado was arrested under the suspicion that she was driving while under the influence when she spat on the arresting officer. The woman then claimed to have COVID-19, Fox31 Denver reported.
The officer responded to the call early Sunday morning after reports of a driver colliding with four cars. Officers tracked the woman to a 7-Eleven in the area, where they identified her as Brenda Johnson. She was arrested for a DUI and other traffic charges.
Governor does not want passengers on virus-hit cruise ship ‘dumped’ in Florida
Florida's governor said Monday that he does not want passengers suspected of suffering from coronavirus on the cruise ship Zaandam to be "dumped" in his southern US state.
The Holland America Line vessel passed through the Panama Canal overnight as the company searched for a port that will allow the Zaandam passengers to disembark.
"We view this as a big, big problem and we do not want to see people dumped in southern Florida right now," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told Fox News. "I'm in contact with the White House on this."