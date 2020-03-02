Police respond to reported mass hostage-taking at Manila mall
Heavily armed police were deployed at a mall in the Philippine capital Manila on Monday after reports that a disgruntled employee was holding a group of people hostage, an AFP journalist saw.
The mayor of a section of Manila had earlier told journalists that a security guard was holding up to 30 people in an administrative office and had shot at least one person.
“The initial information that we have… is he has firearms and grenades with him,” San Juan city mayor Francis Zamora said.
“There is already one (person) that was shot already a while ago and has been rushed to… hospital,” he added.
The mall was crowded with shoppers and employees who were told to evacuate the building after hearing at least one gunshot.
Manila’s malls are centres of life that include everything from restaurants and shops to churches and medical facilities.
Australian summers and fire seasons will grow even longer due to climate change: study
Australian summers are lengthening by a month or more while winters are getting shorter due to climate change, according to an analysis by a leading think tank released Monday.
The Australia Institute said large swathes of the country were experiencing an additional 31 days of summer temperatures each year compared to the 1950s.
While Sydney was just under the average with an extra 28 hot days a year, Melbourne added 38 warmer days since the middle of the 20th century.
In some regional areas ravaged by bushfires in recent months, such as the New South Wales town of Port Macquarie, residents are now experiencing seven more weeks of typical summer temperatures.
Global coronavirus death toll tops 3,000 as second man dies in US
The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 on Monday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a second fatality on US soil.
The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.
South Korea, the biggest nest of infections outside China, reported nearly 500 new cases on Monday, bringing its total past 4,000.
A second person died in the northwestern US state of Washington as President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the risk of a major outbreak, faced criticism over his administration's preparedness to respond to the threat.
There’s a high likelihood that community spread of coronavirus has been going on for weeks: Outbreak expert
There's a high likelihood that the community spread of coronavirus has been happening in the upper west for weeks, according to Jeremy Konyndyk, who served the WHO Advisory Group on Reform of WHO's Work in Outbreaks and Emergencies with Health and Humanitarian Consequences from July 2015 to January 2016.
"Now seems highly likely that there has been undetected community transmission ongoing in parts of the upper West Coast for weeks, at least," Konyndyk explained in a Twitter thread Sunday. "How did we end up with major surveillance failure on par with Italy and Iran? Let's talk about how that happens."