Quantcast
Connect with us

Public TV station launches ‘at-home learning response to school closures’ amid coronavirus crisis

Published

1 min ago

on

School districts in California’s largest cities have closed due to COVID-19 coronavirus fears, but one public television has an innovated idea to help students learn while staying at home.

“As part of an unprecedented collaboration with PBS So Cal/KCET in Southern California, KQED is launching an at-home learning response to school closures for all children and youth in California,” KQED announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This response includes a new educational schedule for broadcast on KQED Plus in the Bay Area as well as free digital content for at-home learning and support for teachers and parents navigating this new learning landscape throughout the state,” the station explained.

“KQED will begin broadcasting a California state standards-aligned educational television schedule, created by PBS SoCal/KCET and the Los Angeles Unified School District. This TV schedule was developed to help schools and districts bridge the digital divide and provide equitable access to learning for all students at home, regardless of access to internet or computers,” the station explained.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Georgia postpones 2020 Democratic Party primary over COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the state's 2020 Democratic Party primary due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Georgia elections officials will postpone the presidential primary scheduled for next week because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the second state forced to push back a vote in the race for the White House due to the outbreak," the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. "The state rescheduled the vote previously scheduled for March 24 to May 19, the same date as a primary for a sweep of local, state and federal offices, elections officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jared Kushner’s ‘haphazard and helter-skelter’ coronavirus response revealed by The Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

The president's son-in-law and senior advisor was the focus of a hard-hitting Washington Post deep-dive titled, "Infighting, missteps and a son-in-law hungry for action: Inside the Trump administration’s troubled coronavirus response."

"The economy was grinding to a halt. Stocks were in free fall. Schools were closing. Public events were being canceled. New cases of the novel coronavirus were popping up across the country," the newspaper reported. "And then, on Wednesday, the day the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus a pandemic, Jared Kushner joined the tumult."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Companies are selling hand sanitizer on Amazon that won’t protect you from COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 14, 2020

By

by Marshall Allen and Lisa Song

It’s tempting, especially now, to buy one of the many hand sanitizers whose label says it “kills 99.99% of illness causing germs.” But that does not mean the product will protect you against the novel coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends rubbing on hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol when you aren’t able to wash your hands. Huge pumps and multipacks of bottles are flying off store shelves. But “alcohol-free” products — which are not recommended by the CDC — are also getting snatched up in the consumer frenzy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image