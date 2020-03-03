Racist Florida teens remain in school after bullying black ROTC instructor into quitting

A junior ROTC instructor and master sergeant in the Air Force resigned from his job at a Florida high school after reports surfaced that students said he should be “hung, tarred and feathered” in a group chat. But according to a report from WFTV9, the students in question are still at the school.

The students have reportedly been disciplined, but the school would not reveal how due to privacy laws, according to WFTV. Seminole Teachers Union president Dan Smith says the principal of Lake Brantley High School told him that he wasn’t aware of the comments until January, even though they first surfaced in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the alleged disciplinary actions taken on the student, the ROTC instructor felt it wasn’t enough and walked away from his job.

“He wanted to have a meeting with the students and parents of the program and have a discussion so things are open,” Smith told WFTV. “He told me that it was deemed not to be a good idea because that could possibly make a bigger deal out of it.”

The students’ derogatory remarks were posted to Instagram — remarks that reportedly included the N-word.

Watch WFTV’s report on the story below: