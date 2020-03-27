Ralph Lauren pledges $10 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has announced it will donate $10 million to support communities around the world that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation will put the money towards coronavirus relief efforts, including by providing financial grants through the Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues to deal with medical, eldercare or childcare needs. Funds will also be directed to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the company’s own Pink Pony Fund, which supports international cancer institutions caring for people suffering from the disease. It will also donate to the recently-established Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community through the crisis.

“As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world,” read an Instagram post detailing the initiative.

The fashion industry has rallied to help efforts to tackle the pandemic in recent weeks, with the Kering Group luxury conglomerate recently pledging to procure 3 million surgical masks for the French healthcare system, and LVMH manufacturing hand sanitizer for medics. The Spanish fashion group Inditex has offered the use of its factories and logistics teams to donate face masks for patients and medical workers in Spain, according to reports by Vogue, while in New York, the designer Kerby Jean-Raymond recently turned the New York office of his Pyer Moss brand into a donation center for n95 masks and gloves.

Photo: Ralph Lauren AFP