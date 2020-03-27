Ralph Lauren pledges $10 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation has announced it will donate $10 million to support communities around the world that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation will put the money towards coronavirus relief efforts, including by providing financial grants through the Emergency Assistance Foundation for Ralph Lauren colleagues to deal with medical, eldercare or childcare needs. Funds will also be directed to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the company’s own Pink Pony Fund, which supports international cancer institutions caring for people suffering from the disease. It will also donate to the recently-established Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund for COVID-19 relief to support the American fashion community through the crisis.
“As we face this challenge as a global community, our hope is to continue to be the beacon of optimism and unity that Ralph Lauren and our brands have always been to the world,” read an Instagram post detailing the initiative.
The fashion industry has rallied to help efforts to tackle the pandemic in recent weeks, with the Kering Group luxury conglomerate recently pledging to procure 3 million surgical masks for the French healthcare system, and LVMH manufacturing hand sanitizer for medics. The Spanish fashion group Inditex has offered the use of its factories and logistics teams to donate face masks for patients and medical workers in Spain, according to reports by Vogue, while in New York, the designer Kerby Jean-Raymond recently turned the New York office of his Pyer Moss brand into a donation center for n95 masks and gloves.
Photo: Ralph Lauren AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Back off’: GOP lawmakers stand up for Thomas Massie after Trump threatens to kick him out of the party
President Donald Trump angrily attacked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Friday after the GOP lawmaker forced the House of Representatives to reconvene to have a full vote on the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed the Senate this week.
In a tweet earlier in the morning, Trump called Massie a "third-rate grandstander" and encouraged the GOP to kick him out of the party.
However, two of Massie's Republican colleagues stood up for the Kentucky congressman and said that he didn't deserve to become a pariah just for holding up quick passage of the bill.
"Mr. President, Rep. Thomas Massie is a good man and a solid conservative," wrote Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). "He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down. Thomas -- Hang tough brother."
House erupts after Dem lawmaker’s COVID-19 speech goes totally off the rails
The House of Representatives erupted on Friday after Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) delivered a speech about the coronavirus pandemic that went totally off the rails.
Stevens' speech on the House floor began normally as a rousing call for Americans to be brave in the face of a massive public health crisis.
"Our country faces a battle with the pandemic," she said. "The biggest battle we have faced as a nation together in generation, amidst uncertainty, we work to keep Americans alive by stopping the spread of COVID-19. In these times, heroes will be made and not selected."
Things took a strange turn, however, after it was announced that Stevens' time had expired, and she responded by yelling incoherently about people in the medical profession.
‘He’s killing us’: Outrage as Trump says hospitals need just two ventilators and FEMA balks over pricetag of buying more
There is massive outrage as many are hearing President Donald Trump telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that New York City hospitals usually just have two ventilators while he mocked Governor Andrew Cuomo's request – based on scientific models – for 30,000 to 40,000 of the life-saving units. That outrage is growing as more and more read The New York Times article revealing FEMA is refusing to place an order for ventilators fearing the pricetag is too high.
"I have a feeling that, a, a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they are going to be," Trump told Hannity Thursday night.