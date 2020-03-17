‘Rand Paul is nuts’: Internet slams Kentucky Republican for obstructing coronavirus relief bill

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) objected to summary passage of the House-passed coronavirus relief bill — ensuring the bill will be subject to a longer debate process, and demolishing the promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that the bill would be confirmed at “warp speed.”

Commenters on social media turned their ire on Paul, who is notorious for breaking with his party on spending bills:

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, he’s an eye doctor who essentially self-certified himself to practice medicine. But he still holds an actual MD from Duke University. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 17, 2020

Rand Paul needs to be quarantined. — FlusterCucked (@FlusterCucked) March 17, 2020

Oh ffs!!! GOP is the reason nothing is getting done for the actual hurting people in America — HollieJoy SOCIAL DISTANCING (@HollieJoyJoy) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh God help us! 🙏@RandPaul is nuts. — Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

they’re actually just people unable to do math — i choose the wrench (@mccarthybp) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well of course , Rand needs to look out for the motherland — Democracy wins (@BershodM) March 17, 2020

If it’s not one, it’s the other. We have no relief from that damn party. Working for the people is not on their agenda 365 days out of the year. Voters need to do better electing people to office. #Disgusted #GOPFails — taggie🌼 (@taggie00) March 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT