Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Rand Paul is nuts’: Internet slams Kentucky Republican for obstructing coronavirus relief bill

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) objected to summary passage of the House-passed coronavirus relief bill — ensuring the bill will be subject to a longer debate process, and demolishing the promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that the bill would be confirmed at “warp speed.”

Commenters on social media turned their ire on Paul, who is notorious for breaking with his party on spending bills:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Iraq names new PM as rockets hit base hosting foreign troops

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Iraq's president on Tuesday named pro-Western lawmaker and former Najaf city governor Adnan Zurfi as the next prime minister, tasked with ruling a country hit by military unrest, street protests and the coronavirus pandemic.

The nomination came as Iraq faced two separate rocket attacks, one near the high-security Green Zone in Baghdad late Tuesday after a dawn attack hit a military base hosting US-led coalition and NATO troops.

In a statement late Tuesday, 54-year-old Zurfi pledged elections within a year of forming his cabinet and vowed to respond to the demands of protesters hitting the streets for months over government graft and inefficiency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Are Hospitals Near Me Ready for Coronavirus? Here Are Nine Different Scenarios

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

by Annie Waldman, Al Shaw, Ash Ngu, and Sean Campbell

Though the U.S. health care system is projected to be overwhelmed by an influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, the pressure on hospitals will vary dramatically across the country. That’s according to new data released by the Harvard Global Health Institute, which for the first time gives a sense of which regions will be particularly stressed and should be preparing most aggressively right now. The maps we’ve created based on the data shows why public health officials are so intent on “flattening the curve,” or slowing the spread of infections over a longer period of time, like 18 months instead of six.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mnuchin suggests coronavirus shutdown could drive unemployment as high as 20 percent

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin privately told a group of Republican senators on Tuesday that as coronavirus continues to suppress economic activity and trigger shutdowns, unemployment in the United States could jump as high as 20 percent.

SCOOP: Mnuchin warned the U.S. could see 20% unemployment in a meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday, sources tell @josh_wingrove , me and @JenniferJJacobs

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image