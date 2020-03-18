Refusal by Pelosi to consider universal cash payments in response to coronavirus pandemic ‘maddening,’ say progressives
“This is a total failure of Democratic Party leadership.”
Progressives erupted with frustration and anger Wednesday over days of reporting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not consider cash payments for Americans without means-testing despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has ground the U.S. economy almost to a standstill.
President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans have taken the opportunity to outflank Pelosi and House Democrats on the payments, leading to anger from the left.
“I truly don’t know how to describe how maddening it is that Republicans and Trump officials are to the left of Congressional Dem leadership on this issue,” tweeted activist Jordan Uhl.
Direct cash payments would be a salve to the gaping wound left in the U.S. economy by the pandemic.
“We are the wealthiest nation in human history, and have the lowest borrowing costs of any major government on the planet, and thus, can easily afford to contain the pandemic and keep our people well provisioned simultaneously,” Eric Levitz wrote Tuesday for New York Magazine. “All we need is for Congress to overcome its superstitions about deficits, and supply the economy with the many trillions of dollars in stimulus that even many center-right economists say we need.”
As the crisis has deepened, the political ground on cash payments has shifted substantitally, with bipartisan Congressional support for the proposal.
As the Washington Post reported, proposals from the White House and Pelosi both have some restrictions, though the California Democrat’s plan appears more complicated:
On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told congressional Republicans that the White House was putting together a package that would send out $250 billion in checks by the end of April, though they would be means-tested to some degree, meaning wealthier families wouldn’t get them.
Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports a more targeted approach to those hit hardest by any economic downturn, as opposed to money sent to every American, and Pelosi wants this done via refundable tax credits, expanded unemployment, and possibly direct cash payments as well.
“Nancy Pelosi is officially to the right of Tom Cotton on economic support for American families,” HuffPost reporter Zach Carter tweeted on Sunday. “This is a total failure of Democratic Party leadership.”
Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill on Twitter Tuesday emphasized that any aid “MUST be targeted” for the Speaker to approve it, drawing further anger from the left.
“Why?” asked New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie. “If we agree that the crisis is stark and immediate, and we know that precise targeting takes time and administrative effort, why make that a requirement when you can simply disburse the funds *now* and collect from high-income recipients *later*?”
New Consensus president Saikat Chakrabarti was flabbergasted at Pelosi’s resistance to payments for all Americans.
“This crazy obsession in Dem leadership with looking ‘reasonable’ by not ‘doing too much’ is about as impractical and insane as you can get in the face of a pandemic,” Chakrabarti tweeted.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has proposed a $2 trillion package including direct payments to Americans. Journalist Walker Bragman on Wednesday noted the absurdity of Trump being closer to Sanders on relief than Democratic leadership.
“Trump, who bungled the early response to coronavirus, is starting to take actions resembling Bernie Sanders’ proposals—monthly checks, ramping up production via the Defense Production Act, freezing foreclosures and evictions,” said Bragman. “All while Dems push things like tax rebates. Baffling.”
Cannabis lobby warns against smoking due to coronavirus
To avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favor edible products, US cannabis industry figures said Wednesday.
"As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint amongst friends has been a common social practice," said Erik Altieri, executive director of NORML, a major US pro-cannabis lobby.
"But given what we know about COVID-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behavior," he said in a statement.
He also called on users to not share the various tools they might use to smoke marijuana -- including bongs, water pipes or vaping pens -- and to clean them with disinfectant gel.
Florida’s youngest coronavirus patient breaks the myth children can’t get sick
A 6-year-old in Florida is suffering from coronavirus, busting the myth that children and young people aren't getting the disease, WPLG explained.
President Donald Trump perpetuated a misleading claim that children are getting the disease less, in fact children can get it, and it can be hard on them.
Dr. Julie Kantor explained that everyone regardless of age is susceptible to the virus. Not all patients who are positive need to be in the hospital or on a ventilator. She noted it's only when they begin to have trouble breathing that it becomes an emergency situation.
Young people can also be carriers of the virus, which is why they're warning against people visiting the elderly or anyone with a compromised immune system.
GOP senator suggests it’s no big deal if coronavirus kills 11 million Americans
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel highlighted a quote from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a new interview, in which he appeared to suggest that it wouldn't be worth shutting down the economy over the risk of 11 million Americans dying.
"I’m not denying what a nasty disease COVID-19 can be, and how it’s obviously devastating to somewhere between 1 and 3.4 percent of the population," said Johnson. "But that means 97 to 99 percent will get through this and develop immunities and will be able to move beyond this. But we don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways. It’s a risk we accept so we can move about. We don’t shut down our economies because tens of thousands of people die from the common flu."