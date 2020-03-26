Quantcast
#RentFreeze2020 trends nationwide as citizens demand government prevent coronavirus evictions

1 min ago

On Thursday, the hashtag #RentFreeze2020 picked up steam nationwide as Americans called on lawmakers to impose a moratorium on evictions for as long as much of the country is locked out of their jobs and unable to pay rent. (Some places, like New York City, have already declared a moratorium on eviction proceedings, but rent payments themselves are at least nominally still assessed during the crisis).

Some social media commenters noted that the stimulus, which issues $1,200 payments to tens of millions of Americans, does not account for the high cost of living in metropolitan areas like New York City and San Francisco, where rent on even a small apartment can be several times that. New Yorkers in particular noted that the state has already frozen mortgage payments, so freezing rent is only fair.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
'Congratulations America' trends on Twitter as U.S. overtakes China in coronavirus infections

March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse.

More than 500,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems even in wealthy nations and triggering an avalanche of government-ordered lockdowns that have disrupted life for billions.

In the United States, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.

Last WWII veteran to be serving in legislative office announces retirement

March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020

On Thursday, Wisconsin state Sen. Fred Risser — the last World War II veteran to be serving in a state or federal legislative office — announced he would retire at the end of his term.

Risser, at the age of 92, came from a long line of state lawmakers. He has served 64 combined years in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, working with 13 different governors. A Democrat, he represents a district that includes most of the state capital of Madison. During that time, he served on the State Building Commission and was a key architect of Wisconsin's Clean Indoor Act. Women's rights and environmental issues were among his biggest legislative priorities.

'Why are you airing this?' Internet loses patience with Trump's latest press briefing

March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave his latest press briefing on the spread of the novel coronavirus, and what his administration was doing to try to contain it and ensure the public safety.

Commenters on social media were not satisfied with his performance — and some also criticized the White House correspondents who let him lie and veer off topic without pursuing it.

This was the last one I attempted to watch. The sound of his voice infuriates me. #TrumpPressConf

