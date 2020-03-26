RentFreeze2020 trends nationwide as citizens demand government prevent coronavirus evictions

On Thursday, the hashtag #RentFreeze2020 picked up steam nationwide as Americans called on lawmakers to impose a moratorium on evictions for as long as much of the country is locked out of their jobs and unable to pay rent. (Some places, like New York City, have already declared a moratorium on eviction proceedings, but rent payments themselves are at least nominally still assessed during the crisis).

Some social media commenters noted that the stimulus, which issues $1,200 payments to tens of millions of Americans, does not account for the high cost of living in metropolitan areas like New York City and San Francisco, where rent on even a small apartment can be several times that. New Yorkers in particular noted that the state has already frozen mortgage payments, so freezing rent is only fair.

There needs to be a total freeze on Rent, Mortgage, Utilities, Credit Card Payments and Car Payments for all of USA for at least the next 60 days! This is for Humanity! Wake up US Government. People will continue to die and violence will begin happening… #RentFreeze2020 — Dave Santella (@Mauison808) March 26, 2020

Govt: We’re sending you $1200!

Alabama: Woohoo!

New York: … Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh#RentFreeze2020 — Dave (@imdavecohen) March 26, 2020

Workers in New York can’t make any income but Landlords are allowed to make income off of THEM? So we protect the pure profit of landlords by giving them that would otherwise put food in people’s mouths? NO. #RentFreeze2020 — AnaMaraya (@ana_maraya) March 26, 2020

NYC residents can barely afford rent when they HAVE jobs. How do you expect them to pay their rent when they’ve lost their jobs?! #RentFreeze2020 @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo — Katie Cruz (@KatieCruz1) March 26, 2020

“Rent and utility payment cancelation are the only ethical moves any leader can make.” #RentFreeze2020https://t.co/wNumyKAVnb — (@SatansJacuzzi) March 26, 2020

rent is due in 6 days-My hours has been cut & NYC is on lockdown- this Rent Freeze to happen yesterday because my hotel is going to close in 3, 2, 1… #RentFreeze2020 where are you @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo You need to pass a bill ASAP #CoronavirusLockdown #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/LwZRdUhqXu — Rachelle Leconte (@RachelleLeconte) March 26, 2020

The fact that mortgages have been frozen in NY but rents haven’t should tell you a fuck-ton about how Deblasio & Cuomo feel about most NYers #RentFreeze2020 — Julie (@Heathen_Julie) March 26, 2020

#RentFreeze2020 You cannot expect payment when people have no money to pay, and you cannot expect people to live on the streets. Shelter-in-place makes this impossible. Be realistic. pic.twitter.com/angH4NjSKN — C Pells ️‍ 'Impact' now on Amazon KU! (@CPells2) March 26, 2020

