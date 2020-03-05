Replication studies fail to find evidence that conservatives have stronger physiological responses to threats
New research published in Nature Human Behaviourcasts doubt on a widely cited study, which found that conservative people tend to have stronger physiological reactions to threatening stimuli. The three replications of the original study failed to find evidence for this, suggesting that conservatives and liberals do not respond differently to threat.“In 2008, a group of researchers published an articlein Science(here it is without a paywall) that found political conservatives have stronger physiological reactions to threatening images than liberals do,” explained study author Bert N. Bakker(@bn…
Changing that flight? Here’s what you need to know about traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
CHICAGO — Major airlines are relaxing policies around flight change and cancellation fees and stepping up their cleaning efforts as coronavirus continues to spread.The global travel industry has taken a hit from the novel respiratory virus known as COVID-19, which has killed 11 people in the U.S. and about 3,200 globally. Companies are restricting travel and pulling out of conferences to protect employees, and airlines are canceling flights to a growing number of affected areas.Here’s what to know if you’re thinking about planning a trip:———SOME AIRLINES ARE WAIVING CHANGE FEESUnited Airlines ... (more…)
During a pandemic, states’ patchwork of crisis plans could mean uneven care
A possible coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the nation’s hospitals and force doctors into difficult decisions about how to allocate limited resources. Yet, experts say, only a handful of states have done the work necessary to prepare for such worst-case scenarios.How would hospitals handle overflowing emergency rooms? What would doctors do if they ran out of medicines or ventilators? How would they decide who gets prioritized if they can’t treat everyone?Many fear the rapid spread of the virus invites a repeat of disaster scenarios like those that occurred in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, ... (more…)
Trump’s coronavirus lies are putting his own rally-goers in danger — and they’ll eventually learn the truth: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
President Donald Trump went on Fox News to call into question health statistics and spread dubious claims about the coronavirus outbreak, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were astonished.
The president inaccurately compared COVID-19 to the flu, claimed patients would get better on their own at work and claimed the WHO's estimated 3.4 percent death rate was probably less than 1 percent.
"Oh, my god -- a 'false number,'" Brzezinski said. "What President Trump called the World Health Organization's latest global death rate of the coronavirus, talking about a 'hunch' what he has going on."