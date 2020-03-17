Quantcast
Republican Cory Gardner quarantining himself after meeting with constituent who tested positive for coronavirus

On Tuesday, Denver reporter Kyle Clark revealed that Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) is submitting to a self-quarantine, after a constituent he met with in his Washington, D.C. office tested positive for coronavirus.

Gardner, who is facing a difficult re-election battle in November, is the latest of many lawmakers to isolate themselves following possible exposure to the virus. Recently, an infected attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) prompted several members of Congress to seek quarantine, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Doug Collins (R-GA), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Additionally, Gardner was present at a meeting today with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.


