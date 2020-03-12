Reputed ‘La Cosa Nostra’ mob associate sentenced to 10 years for meth, heroin and fentanyl
A reputed mob associate was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison for distributing nearly a pound of crystal meth and thousands of pills with heroin and fentanyl with his associate, a reputed member of Philadelphia La Cosa Nostra.Charles Chianese, 80, of Point Pleasant, was sentenced to 120 months in state prison on Wednesday for distributing two-thirds of a pound of crystal methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing heroin and the deadlier fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement. Chianese had been arrested and charged along with Joseph Servidio, a reputed…
Trump triggers market rupture with European flight ban
Trump during the special broadcast on Wednesday
Global markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and further straining ties with the continent.
Travellers also scrambled to rebook flights to beat the Friday 12 midnight deadline when European flights will be banned from landing in the US.
Trump ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, responding to mounting pressure to take action against a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life.
Expert demolishes Trump’s plan to fight coronavirus with travel bans
On CNN Thursday, national security analyst Lisa Monaco emphatically stated that President Donald Trump's European travel ban will not work to contain coronavirus.
"It was confusing last night, in fact the president said basically all travel from Europe and then DHS had to clarify that it wasn't meant to be Americans returning home ... we just had the vice president on, there is going to be a two-week self-quarantine for people — Americans coming back," said anchor Alisyn Camerota. "Is this effective? Is this the best thing they can do right now to contain this virus?"
"It is not the best thing they can do right now to contain this virus," said Monaco, who also serves on former Vice President Joe Biden's coronavirus preparation team. "Look, travel restrictions may slow the pace of this spread here. But the reality is that the disease is here. It is already here. And it is expanding exponentially from what we have seen thus far, but we have only looked at the tip of the iceberg. Two weeks ago, there were 15 cases in this country. One week ago there was a little over 100 cases in this country. Today, you're reporting over 1200 cases ... that's based on just a small level of testing that we have done. So I don't think the travel restrictions are the panacea here, nor is labeling it a foreign virus."
Why are PG&E executives getting bonuses?
PG&E has no equal when it comes to chutzpah.This is a utility that is in bankruptcy proceedings after causing 111 deaths and destroying more than 20,000 structures in the last decade. This is a utility that admitted to a federal judge that it did not meet its 2019 wildfire safety plan risk-reduction targets.But that didn’t keep PG&E attorneys last week from asking the bankruptcy court to approve more than $450 million in bonuses for its employees and executives. That’s right. The utility that has become synonymous with failure wants to hand out rewards for its shortcomings last year.We’re not ... (more…)