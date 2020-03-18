Rich people trying to shell out big bucks to secure personal ventilators as hospitals struggle to meet demand

A new report from the New York Times claims that wealthy individuals are reaching out to manufacturers and asking them to make them personal ventilators that they can use in the event that the American health care system collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a lengthy story about the production of ventilators, the Times interviewed Chris Kiple, the CEO of ventilator manufacturer Ventec, who has been receiving so many orders for his machines that he has not been able to keep up with demand.

“For days, Mr. Kiple said, he has been getting nonstop phone calls from frantic hospital administrators, governor’s offices and other government officials looking for more machines,” the Times reports. “He’s even received inquiries from a number of wealthy individuals hoping to buy their own personal ventilators, a fallback plan in case the American hospital system buckles.”

Rich people’s desire to secure their own ventilators comes at a time when hospitals in the United States are already saying they will not have enough ventilators to take care of all the people who are projected to need intensive care.

“I can tell you with a 100 percent confidence that every single manufacturer is facing a backlog right now,” Kiple tells the Times.