Rich people trying to shell out big bucks to secure personal ventilators as hospitals struggle to meet demand

Published

58 mins ago

on

A new report from the New York Times claims that wealthy individuals are reaching out to manufacturers and asking them to make them personal ventilators that they can use in the event that the American health care system collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a lengthy story about the production of ventilators, the Times interviewed Chris Kiple, the CEO of ventilator manufacturer Ventec, who has been receiving so many orders for his machines that he has not been able to keep up with demand.

“For days, Mr. Kiple said, he has been getting nonstop phone calls from frantic hospital administrators, governor’s offices and other government officials looking for more machines,” the Times reports. “He’s even received inquiries from a number of wealthy individuals hoping to buy their own personal ventilators, a fallback plan in case the American hospital system buckles.”

Rich people’s desire to secure their own ventilators comes at a time when hospitals in the United States are already saying they will not have enough ventilators to take care of all the people who are projected to need intensive care.

“I can tell you with a 100 percent confidence that every single manufacturer is facing a backlog right now,” Kiple tells the Times.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Coronavirus outbreak begins to impact travel on America’s highways

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is starting to affect travel on America’s highways. Access to roadside rest stops and sudden elimination of cash tolls are among the issues we found by surveying major toll road authorities.

None of the toll roads have announced a move to require full service fueling by attendants, as New Jersey has long required. Adopting that policy would protect customers from picking up the virus from previous self-service customers. COVID-19 lingers on smooth surfaces.

In New York and Pennsylvania some major highway fast food joints along highways were closed or open only for takeout on March 18, one of our reporters learned today. Bathrooms inside these buildings were not accessible.

Trump dismisses reports that rich people get virus tests first: ‘That’s been the story of life’

Published

17 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he would not take action to make coronavirus testing fairer for people who are not VIPs.

At a coronavirus task force briefing, NBC's Peter Alexander noted that high-profile individuals seemed to be able to get tested while other people cannot.

"Do well connected go to the front of the line?" Alexander wondered.

"You'd have to ask them that question," Trump said dismissively.

"Should that happen?" the reporter pressed.

"No, I wouldn't say so but perhaps that's been the story of life," the president replied. "That does happen on occasion."

Dental student infected with coronavirus gave someone a root canal and his school told him to keep it a secret

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

A dental student at the University of Florida Dentistry School was diagnosed with coronavirus but was allowed to continue to treat patients under instructions from the school not to reveal his diagnosis, The Gainesville Sun reports.

In an email to the Sun, the student said he was "asked to hold off on a global communication by the college and UF" because it complicates how the university must respond as they are "still trying to get a handle on this moving target."

Speaking to Newsweek, a University of Florida health communications spokesperson Ken Garcia said that he couldn't offer more details since the university "is obligated to abide by HIPAA and FERPA laws pertaining to student and patient privacy," adding that "what individuals choose to share about their own situation is a personal matter and we respect that."

