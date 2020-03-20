Quantcast
Connect with us

Richard Burr’s stock dump defense is actually an indictment of Trump: columnist

Published

45 mins ago

on

In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Friday, Greg Sargent writes that while President Trump’s initial attempts to downplay the seriousness of the coronavirus is shocking enough, the bigger question is what Republican officials knew and when —  a question that’s been made more urgent in the wake of news that GOP Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina dumped a large share of his stocks last month after he was briefed on the impending health crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compounding Burr’s problems is a private speech he gave the same month to a group of “well-connected players” where he compared the coronavirus to the 1918 flu pandemic — all while Trump was telling the American public that they had nothing to worry about. In a Twitter screed, Burr said new outlets are “knowingly and irresponsibly” misrepresenting the speech. But according to Sargent, his defense actually indicts Trump.

“One of Burr’s claims in his and Trump’s defense is that it’s unfair to claim daylight between Burr’s private warnings about the coronavirus and Trump’s downplaying of it,” Sargent writes. “Burr is pointing to a briefing that Trump and administration officials gave in late February, suggesting that this showed that they warned Americans about the need to ‘begin making plans’ for serious inconveniences to come. But that very same briefing from Trump and his officials actually shows them vastly downplaying the threat and vastly inflating the success of their own efforts.”

According to Sargent, Burr’s own defense shows that the Trump administration “was dramatically misleading the public, even as Burr privately warned that the situation was far more dire.”

Read Sargent’s full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pence promised all passengers on coronavirus-infected cruise would get tested — but most have declined at urging of federal officials: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, more than half the passengers who were whisked from a Grand Princess cruise and taken to Travis Air Force base where they were quarantined over coronavirus exposure, are choosing to pass on being tested after being given the option by federal officials.

In conversation with the Chronicle, officials detailed that 568 of the 858 passengers who underwent basic screening while quarantined took a pass after being told that they showed no outward symptoms of the virus that has now led to a complete shutdown of the state by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Uninsured coronavirus patient hit with massive $34,000 hospital bill

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

An uninsured woman who recently underwent treatment for coronavirus has been hit with a hospital bill that totals more than $34,000.

Time Magazine reports that Danni Askini went to a Boston-area emergency room late last month after she started experiencing a headache, chest pains and shortness of breath.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Askini received treatment and was eventually discharged from the hospital. Upon returning home, however, she was stunned to receive a bill for $34,927.43.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Yes, Donald Trump and his supporters are to blame

Published

24 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Republicans and the right-wing media cannot be allowed to live down the bad, dangerous, horribly wrong information they promoted on coronavirus for weeks

President Donald Trump and many of his sycophants — including those at Fox News — have dramatically changed their tone when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of claiming that the mainstream media were exaggerating the dangers of coronavirus, Trump has adopted a somber tone and now acknowledges how deadly it is. But the fact remains that for far too long, many Trumpistas and Republicans claimed that coronavirus wasn’t nearly as dangerous as liberals, progressives, Democrats, centrists, Never Trump conservatives and the mainstream media were making it out to be. And those Trumpistas and Republicans — by encouraging complacency in the face of a deadly pandemic — now have blood on their hands.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image