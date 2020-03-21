Quantcast
Robert Reich says airlines ‘shouldn’t see a dime of taxpayer money’ in a coronavirus bailout

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich laughed off the idea of the airline industry receiving a $50 billion government bailout amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Reich took to Twitter to blast the focus of Republicans while considering economic stimulus measures.

“Throughout this crisis Trump and Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they believe in generous socialism for banks, airlines, and the cruise industry, but think the American people should mostly fend for themselves,” Reich wrote.

“As a former secretary of labor, I can tell you that the airlines don’t deserve a $50 billion bailout,” he explained. “In the last 10 years, they spent 96% of their cash flow to buy back shares of their own stock in order to boost executive bonuses.”

“They shouldn’t see a dime of taxpayer money,” Reich concluded.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Shocking video captures Trump supporter buying Dollar Tree store out of toilet paper during coronavirus crisis

Shocking video is spreading online showing a Donald Trump supporter filling a truck bed with all of the paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper from a dollar store.

The person filming the video confronted the woman, who identified herself as a supporter of Trump.

When the person filming asked where the woman would be reselling the essentials, she was told they would be sold on the same street corner where she is a "hooker."

Watch:

So this woman not only buys out a local Dollar Tree of every single box of paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper so that no one else can buy any, but caps it off with this:

‘OVER MY DEAD BODY’: GOP senator appears to be a ‘no’ on AG Bill Barr’s reported plan to detain indefinitely without a trial

President Donald Trump's administration is receiving harsh pushback on a plan to suspend civil rights during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States," Politico reported Saturday.

But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) suggested that would never happen while he remains living and called upon Trump to refute the report "immediately."

https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee/status/1241509169276092417

Italy to ‘close down all productive activity’ — except for ‘indispensable’ factories

Italy on Saturday shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825 -- over a third of the world's total and a grim reminder that the pandemic remains out of control.

"The decision taken by the government is to close down all productive activity throughout the territory that is not strictly necessary, crucial, indispensable, to guarantee us essential goods and services," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a dramatic late-night TV address.

The 55-year-old Italian leader stressed that groceries and pharmacies would remain open and did not spell out what "indispensable" companies were.

