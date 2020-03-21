Robert Reich says airlines ‘shouldn’t see a dime of taxpayer money’ in a coronavirus bailout

Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich laughed off the idea of the airline industry receiving a $50 billion government bailout amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Reich took to Twitter to blast the focus of Republicans while considering economic stimulus measures.

“Throughout this crisis Trump and Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they believe in generous socialism for banks, airlines, and the cruise industry, but think the American people should mostly fend for themselves,” Reich wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a former secretary of labor, I can tell you that the airlines don’t deserve a $50 billion bailout,” he explained. “In the last 10 years, they spent 96% of their cash flow to buy back shares of their own stock in order to boost executive bonuses.”

“They shouldn’t see a dime of taxpayer money,” Reich concluded.

Throughout this crisis Trump and Republicans in Congress have made it clear that they believe in generous socialism for banks, airlines, and the cruise industry, but think the American people should mostly fend for themselves. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 21, 2020

As a former secretary of labor, I can tell you that the airlines don't deserve a $50 billion bailout.⁰ In the last 10 years, they spent 96% of their cash flow to buy back shares of their own stock in order to boost executive bonuses. They shouldn't see a dime of taxpayer money. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 21, 2020