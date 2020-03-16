Sale of guns, ammo, survival equipment skyrocket amid coronavirus worries
(USA Features) The sale of guns and ammunition around the country are skyrocketing over fears that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak could get much worse and impact civil society, reports said on Sunday.In addition, sales of “survival gear” are also way up, according to suppliers who spoke to various media.“People who tell me that they don’t like guns, but they’re here to begrudgingly buy one,” Gabriel Vaughn, owner of Sportsman’s Arms In Petaluma, told the KTVU-TV, the Sacramento Bee reported. “And if it makes somebody feel safe and they’re legal to own one, then sure.”The shop owner said t…
I’m a nun and I’ve been social distancing for 29 years. Here are tips for staying home amid coronavirus fears.
For the past 29 years, I’ve chosen to practice social distancing.Of course, I and the 17 other nuns I live with don’t call it that.We are formally called cloistered sisters, meaning we never leave our walled-off monastery in Summit except for doctors’ visits or perhaps shopping for a specific item. We don’t go to parties or weddings or out to eat with friends. I often go months without leaving our 8-acre home.The coronavirusis forcing many people in New Jersey and across the world to stay home, limit outside contact — and in a way, start living life like cloistered nuns.Of course, this virus i... (more…)
‘Hard to make sense of this’: Inside the Travis Air Force Base coronavirus quarantine
The Gleason family set out on what was supposed to be a relaxing ocean cruise three weeks ago. They’ve ended up in a limbo that’s tested their resilience individually and as a family like never before.The [Rocklin](, Calif., family was among the 2,500 passengers on the now [infamous Grand Princess](For the last dozen days, it’s been one form of limbo after another for Jacob, a Trader Joe’s employee, Kaylen, a yoga instructor, and daughters Evelyn, 9, and Natalie, 6,First it was five days of forced confinement in a 10-foot by 12-foot cabin as their cruise ship waited off the California coast to... (more…)
Tom Hanks thanks ‘helpers’ in new coronavirus update
Tom Hanks expressed his gratitude for those helping him after he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.The acclaimed actor shared a brief update Sunday on Instagram, along with a photo filled with staples of Australia, including a stuffed kangaroo, a plush koala bear and Vegemite spread on his toast.“Thanks to the Helpers,” Hanks captioned the photo. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx.”The toy kangaroo in the picture is holding an Australian flag.Hanks and Wilson, both 63, revealed their diagnoses last Wednesday, with the “Forrest Gump” star wr... (more…)