Saturday Night Live to shut down for three weeks in response to coronavirus outbreak
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) will be shutting down operations for three weeks in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak.
SNL is taped in front of a live studio audience, as do other shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, which are shutting down as well.
Read the full report over at The Hollywood Reporter.
