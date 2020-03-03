‘Screaming’ customer demands a non-black server at Olive Garden — and the restaurant complies
Olive Garden says that it is investigating an alleged incident at one of its restaurants in which an unhinged customer demanded to be assigned a non-black server.
Olive Garden hostess Amira Donahue tells local news station WEHT that she personally witnessed a customer who was “screaming” at her manager about not wanting to be served by black employees, and that the manager eventually complied with her request.
“She asked for a server that wasn’t black and the manager complied and I do agree that was a bad decision,” Donahue said. “The lady also made comments about me to another coworker saying that I am not family-friendly and that I should go work at a strip club instead of an Olive Garden… [She asked me of] am I even black, am I from here, am I from America, just like offhand comments like that and referring me to the ‘other one.'”
Olive Garden spokesman Hunter Robinson says that the company does not tolerate racism in its restaurants and says that the company is still investigating the incident. The company also confirmed that the manager who agreed to assign the customer a non-black server no longer works there.
Watch WEHT’s report on the incident below.
‘Screaming’ customer demands a non-black server at Olive Garden — and the restaurant complies
Olive Garden says that it is investigating an alleged incident at one of its restaurants in which an unhinged customer demanded to be assigned a non-black server.
Olive Garden hostess Amira Donahue tells local news station WEHT that she personally witnessed a customer who was "screaming" at her manager about not wanting to be served by black employees, and that the manager eventually complied with her request.
Activism
Woman told to ‘shut up, sit down’ after she asks Kellyanne Conway why Trump wants to cut Medicare: report
At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to "shut up" after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.
The confrontation occurred during Attorney's General William Barr's rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.
Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to "shut up" and "sit down." According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman's question.
Breaking Banner
The View gets tense as Meghan McCain says sexual harassment at NBC was ‘way worse’ than at Fox News
"The View" spun off the rails after co-host Meghan McCain rattled off a list of men in media who were accused of behaving badly.
The topic started with the abrupt retirement of MSNBC's Chris Matthews, who unexpectedly signed off for good after a years-old sexism claims resurfaced in recent days, and McCain was troubled by his abrupt departure.
"To reduce his entire career to this segment is really sad, because I thought he deserved a better sendoff than that," she said, "and I thought I might be raked over the coal for saying that today. That doesn't mean his behavior should be absolved, it doesn't mean that he should not apologize and his feet not be held to the fire, but a lot of people at MSNBC have done a lot of crap."