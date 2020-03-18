Quantcast
Head of security clearances office ‘abruptly resigns’ after Trump rehires fired body man as top WH official

Published

2 hours ago

on

The director of the U.S. Government’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which is in charge of human resources policy and the management of security clearances, resigned abruptly on Tuesday after just six months on the job.

Dale Cabaniss quit because of “poor treatment from the 29-year-old head of the Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee, and a powerful appointee at OPM, Paul Dans, the new White House liaison and senior adviser to the director of OPM,” Politico reports.

McEntee had been President Donald Trump’s body man. He was fired by then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after a reported gambling issue made his security clearance untenable.

Business Insider reported last month that McEntee “was fired in 2018 amid an investigation into allegations of financial crimes,” and “was also the focus of a financial-crimes investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.”

Politico adds that “McEntee’s return to the White House has roiled the administration with some officials criticizing the former Trump campaign staffer for what they see as an effort to stock the administration with his friends, including at least three college seniors.”

After Kelly’s ouster President Trump rehired McEntee during a recent wave of loyalty hiring that included members of his original team who Trump feels most comfortable around. Among those rehires was Hope Hicks, who resigned the day after she admitted to Special Counsel Robert Mueller that she has lied for Trump.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Small government Republicans scramble to adopt leftist ideas as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

They say there are no atheists in foxholes. It might be more true to say that in a crisis, everybody becomes a leftist.

Multiple states reported more unemployment applications on Monday than were submitted the entire month of February, as employers across the country began initial rounds of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools and public facilities of all kinds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is reportedly already warning of unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels in the near future.

‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on "Fox & Friends," where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don't show any symptoms.

"I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now," McSally said. "It is my generation's responsibility and the younger generation's responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people."

Scientist who helped persuade Trump to act on coronavirus now has COVID-19 symptoms

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College professor who headed up the study warning that 2.2 million people could die in the United States if harsh social distancing protocols are not adopted, has symptoms of coronavirus:

Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.

