Senate passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

Published

3 mins ago

on

After considerable debate and Twitter attacks the U.S. Senate finally passed the $2.2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill that is supposed to, ideally, bailout the country from the pandemic that will leave millions out of work.

While there are several things in the bill that both parties don’t like, they managed to come to an agreement and vote on the package at nearly midnight in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. The House is scheduled to vote on the package by voice-vote on Friday. Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told members not in town to stay home and not risk flying back to Washington for the vote, as it’s expected to pass.

“Due to the limited flight options, Members participating in self-quarantine, and several states mandating stay-at-home orders, we expect the bill to pass by voice vote on Friday,” he told the press.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) then told reporters in the Senate Gallery that it was passed by a vote of 100 to 0. That’s not accurate as there were senators in quarantine or ill. The final count on CSPAN showed 95 to 0.


