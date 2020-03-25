Seth Meyers begs Trump to stop pulling dates to reopen America out of his behind — ‘it’s unsanitary’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joined the group of talk-show hosts appearing on camera from the comfort of their own homes. Doing his “Closer Look” series, Meyers went after President Donald Trump for the decision to open the country by Easter, come hell or high water.

Meyers noted that Trump believes in his own Easter miracle because he’s lived in a “magical” world his whole life.

In the 1980s and 90s, Trump lost over $1 billion and then took a photo of himself wearing some sort of cape.

“He looks like an out-of-work magician on a job interview,” mocked Meyers. “It looks like he got banned from kids’ birthday parties for doing cocaine in the bathroom.”

As a quintessential conman, running a casino into the ground is bad, “but it’s especially when you’re in charge of responding to a deadly pandemic ravaging the nation and cratering the economy.”

He noted that this was all part of the concern that people had when Trump was running in 2016. He noted that it’s remarkably similar to the small town that elects a dog as the mayor because it might seem cute, but when you need the dog to coordinate disaster response, the dog isn’t what you want.

“Trump is ill equipt to handle this because he’s never dwelled in reality,” said Meyers. “His life has been built on magical thinking, and that’s what we’ve seen since the start of this crisis. Like when he said that the problem would disappear miraculously even as intelligence reports and public health experts were warning him that it would be extremely dangerous.”

It isn’t as if Trump is an expert on Easter anyway. Meyers said he doubted Trump could even remember any of Jesus’ miracles from the Bible.

“Let’s see, Jesus cured a leopard. Got rid of its spots, so it could leave the leopard colony,” Meyers said doing his Trump impression.

Despite Trump’s promises that it would miraculously disappear, it hasn’t worked.

Meyers begged Trump not to pull things like this out of his ass, which he warned was unsanitary and told Trump to wash his hands.

Watch Meyers below: