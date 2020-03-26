‘Shameful and shocking!’ NYC councilor buries Trump for shrugging off supplies while nurses wear garbage bags

President Donald Trump has insisted that it’s not the federal government’s job to handle getting states the medical supplies they need, but one New York City Councilor told CNN on Thursday that he’s sick of the president’s foot dragging.

During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shredded Trump and the federal government for not using the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce badly needed medical supplies.

Johnson in particular pointed to a hospital where nurses were forced to don garbage bags because they had run out of proper medical equipment.

“It is insane that in the wealthiest country in the world, in the wealthiest city in the United States of America, that our heroes that are on the front lines, our healthcare workers, do not have all of the personal protective equipment to protect themselves!” he said. “And to see those photos of nurses and doctors wearing garbage bags is shameful and it is shocking!”

He went on to say that only the federal government had the resources and power needed to manage the procurement of supplies during this crisis.

“We need a federal coordinated response to help us with the lack of personal protective equipment, we need millions of N95 masks, millions of surgical masks, gloves and gowns and face shields and ventilators, and we need help from Washington to get these to our hospitals on the front lines!”

