‘Shameful and shocking!’ NYC councilor buries Trump for shrugging off supplies while nurses wear garbage bags
President Donald Trump has insisted that it’s not the federal government’s job to handle getting states the medical supplies they need, but one New York City Councilor told CNN on Thursday that he’s sick of the president’s foot dragging.
During an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shredded Trump and the federal government for not using the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce badly needed medical supplies.
Johnson in particular pointed to a hospital where nurses were forced to don garbage bags because they had run out of proper medical equipment.
“It is insane that in the wealthiest country in the world, in the wealthiest city in the United States of America, that our heroes that are on the front lines, our healthcare workers, do not have all of the personal protective equipment to protect themselves!” he said. “And to see those photos of nurses and doctors wearing garbage bags is shameful and it is shocking!”
He went on to say that only the federal government had the resources and power needed to manage the procurement of supplies during this crisis.
“We need a federal coordinated response to help us with the lack of personal protective equipment, we need millions of N95 masks, millions of surgical masks, gloves and gowns and face shields and ventilators, and we need help from Washington to get these to our hospitals on the front lines!”
Pence official claps back at GOP senators opposing unemployment protections
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short pushed back on the Republican senators suggesting that the $2 trillion stimulus package would discourage Americans from working.
"Americans don't want a handout check, they want to get back to work," said Short. "The reality is, the income levels are different in different parts of the country. New York wages are different than Nebraska wages. And so for some in the smaller states, perhaps, more rural states, the dollar amount that's being given, some worry it's going to be higher than what some workers will be getting in their wages, so therefore as you suggested, disincentivizes them to work."
Trump’s coronavirus briefing pushed back as he continues to attack the media on Twitter
President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak to the public at 5:00 p.m. EST, but it was pushed back to 6 p.m. While the media waiting the extra hour for the briefing to begin, Trump took to Twitter to attack the media.
"I hear that Fake News CNN just reported that I am isolated in the White House, wondering out loud, “when will life return to normal?” Does anybody really believe that? There was no leak, they made it up – they are CORRUPT & FAKE NEWS I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE!" Trump ranted on Twitter.
Congressman slams GOP senators threatening to block stimulus: ‘Maybe we should lay them off from the Senate’
On CNN Wednesday, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) lost his temper over the GOP senators threatening to stall the stimulus bill over unemployment benefits.
"Is this bill perfect? Absolutely not," said Rose. "But what we have to understand right now is there is a fierce sense of urgency, a fierce sense of urgency for all those people I see in my district, all those nurses and doctors having to go and serve every day without PPE, or at least not enough PPE. They're the soldiers in this front line war and we have to get them these resources. There's a fierce sense of urgency for all those people who are now unemployed, been laid off."