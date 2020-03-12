Quantcast
Shoppers stunned by empty shelves at stores as panic results in shortages of coronavirus essentials

Published

1 min ago

on

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is causing local shortages at grocery stores in America.

Images of empty shelves where shared on social media.

Here are some of the reports:

American Airlines pilot tests positive for coronavirus: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN reported that a pilot for American Airlines has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"American’s Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots’ office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19," said the company in a statement. "We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures."

JPMorgan forecasts US could be in recession by July: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNBC contributor James Pethokoukis reported that JPMorgan has revised its GDP forecast to -2 percent annualized growth in the first quarter of 2020, and -3 percent in the second.

The forecast assumes the government will enact a $500 billion fiscal stimulus, and suggests that growth could return to positive in the third quarter if the spread of coronavirus slows.

🔥 JPMORGAN: "Revised GDP forecast of -2.0% annualized growth in 1Q, followed by -3.0% growth in 2Q. ... forecast assumes a fiscal response of about $500 billion. .... If the spread of virus moderates .... stage could be set for a return to growth in 3Q, when we forecast 2.5%"

Georgia legislature shuts down as coronavirus continues to spread

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Georgia state legislature announced it would be shutting down until further notice, as a safety precaution against coronavirus:

Announcement: General Assembly to Suspend Legislative Session #gapol pic.twitter.com/wKvDtfkgB3

— Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) March 12, 2020

This decision came almost immediately after Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference that he did not have immediate plans to shut down the state capitol.

