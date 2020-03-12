Shoppers stunned by empty shelves at stores as panic results in shortages of coronavirus essentials
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is causing local shortages at grocery stores in America.
Images of empty shelves where shared on social media.
Here are some of the reports:
The toilet roll apocalypse at my local grocery store #CoronavirusPandemic #buyalota pic.twitter.com/ev1G26LjC5
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 12, 2020
Grocery store. 3/12/20. Non perishables are pretty much gone. pic.twitter.com/2WXaLytvhn
— . (@apocolypsediary) March 12, 2020
Know what’s worse than the apocalypse? Going to the grocery store during the apocalypse…🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/V77AuMr8BH
— Katie Wilson (@thekatiewilson) March 12, 2020
Went to the grocery store today for the first time in a couple weeks. Almost had a panic attack while there from everyone acting like they were in legit survival mode around me. And wtf is up with people hoarding toilet paper?? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/bxfmlrJMaj
— LaurenZside (@LaurenzSide) March 12, 2020
This is a picture my friend sent me of the toilet paper aisle in a grocery store in PA and my first thought. pic.twitter.com/DV7iQJKema
— Billy Kametz (@BillyKametz) March 12, 2020
A friend shared this picture from Choteau’s grocery store. Bananas where the toilet paper should be. *big sigh* pic.twitter.com/NtkC28kfGI
— Kristen Inbody (@KristenInbodyMT) March 12, 2020
I guess I’m a tad bit late to the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/yb5eZI47GN
— BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) March 12, 2020
At the grocery store in DC right now pic.twitter.com/k3kZlc6K34
— ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) March 12, 2020
From my local @acmemarkets in Devon. No paper towels. No toilet paper. Multiple items, including disinfecting wipes by Clorox, out of stock. pic.twitter.com/nfkkOVTp5o
— Red Card (@RedCard94) March 12, 2020
Welp, gonna have to make that last roll of toilet paper last. pic.twitter.com/NGYNWEBbJa
— YongYea (@YongYea) March 12, 2020
Toilet paper and disinfectant cleaners hard to find at local Target, Kroger and Giant Eagle Stores pic.twitter.com/BiAE2r7Yjn
— Adam Cairns (@atomicphoto) March 12, 2020
Out of stock at Sam’s Club: milk, bread, bottled water, eggs, paper towel, toilet paper, batteries, rotisserie chicken, most sizes of diapers, my preferred flavor of Gatorade.
In stock at Sam’s Club: pic.twitter.com/q21XDTJQJ2
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 12, 2020
All I can think: what’s wrong with those eggs? pic.twitter.com/JXxR2a4jk3
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 12, 2020
To all you A-Holes buying up all the toilet paper! What are you gonna do when I have all the plungers!?? pic.twitter.com/LbJeXOKQ88
— UnRooolie❼ (@unrooolie) March 12, 2020
Everybody: buying hand sanitizer, Lysol, toilet paper
Meanwhile, this guy pic.twitter.com/85wOEQfSpA
— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 12, 2020