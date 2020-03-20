Quantcast
‘Single point of failure’: The CDC’s past successes with an FDA process set the table for coronavirus testing debacle

Published

2 hours ago

on

SEATTLE — In late April 2009, Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, then the Food and Drug Administration’s principal deputy commissioner, received an urgent weekend phone call from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Dr. Rich Besser told Sharfstein that the CDC — and by, extension, public health departments nationwide — faced a serious problem.Less than two weeks earlier, the CDC had identified a virulent new strain of swine flu in a 10-year-old patient in California. Within days, the novel strain cropped up in another California child, two patients in Texas, a cluster in Mexico a…

Breaking Banner

‘Swamp crook’ Richard Burr torn to pieces over ‘weak as hell’ excuse for insider trading scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Friday finally responded to news that he dumped up to $1.6 million worth of stocks right after he received intelligence briefings on the coronavirus pandemic this past February.

Burr, who is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that he didn't dump his stock holdings because of information he'd received on the pandemic, but rather because of coverage of the pandemic that he watched on television.

"Specifically, I closely followed CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time," Burr claimed.

The senator did acknowledge that his rapid selloff looked bad, however, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to "open a complete review of the matter."

Breaking Banner

White House ‘quarreling’ with Pentagon over troop moves and protections during pandemic crisis: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Pentagon officials have been battling behind the scenes with members of the White House over how the military is protecting servicemembers during the pandemic crisis -- with aides to President Donald Trump worried drastic measures would give the appearance they don't have control of the situation.

According to the report by Politico's Laura Seligman, "The Pentagon and the White House, in the weeks leading up to the president’s national emergency declaration on Friday, quarreled over the response to the coronavirus outbreak that was sweeping the country," with the reporter adding, "Defense Department leaders urged measures such as restricting troop travel in order to contain the virus. But other administration officials pushed back, arguing against any 'rash' steps that could have political ramifications and economic impact."

Breaking Banner

Trump repeated same ‘bizarre’ mistakes that were made during the Spanish flu: historian

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

In an interview with Vox this Friday, historian John M. Barry spoke about the 1918 influenza epidemic and how authorities' lies to public about the outbreak made the crisis worse. On Tuesday, Barry penned a column in the New York Times where pointed out that misinformation about the early 20th century outbreak caused trust in authority to disintegrate, "and at its core, society is based on trust."

Barry was asked by Vox's Sean Illing if he thinks we're repeating the same mistakes the government made in 1918, specifically regarding President Trump's initial response to the growing coronavirus crisis, where he attempted to downplay its seriousness.

