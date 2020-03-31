Some mayors are taking a harder line than governors during coronavirus crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — The optics were terrible, even if the weather was perfect. Absent a firm order from Gov. Kate Brown to stay at home, thousands of people with nothing else to do packed Oregon’s beaches, trails and state parks a couple of weekends ago.Mayors in coastal cities panicked at the onslaught, begging Brown, a Democrat, to act. One after another, towns passed emergency ordinances that shut down hotels, campgrounds, RV parks and short-term vacation rentals to all but essential visitors.Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, joined by 25 other leaders in nearby communities and the state’…
4 ways companies can support their workers during the coronavirus crisis
How can companies support the health of their employees – many of whom have never before worked from home for a significant amount of time?
As researchers in the area of human resource management, we have studied companies’ ability to adopt and encourage practices to improve employees’ well-being.
COVID-19 could shrink the earnings of 2020 graduates for years to come
Before the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses and schools to close, high school and college graduates from the Class of 2020 could have expected to graduate into the strongest job market in 50 years.
Now, due to massive economic fallout, the Class of 2020 is at risk of graduating into a recession.
Here’s a comprehensive list of everyone Trump has blamed for his pandemic response failures
President Donald Trump infamously said that he isn't taking any responsibility for the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and has instead constantly sought to shift blame for the government's failures onto others.
The Washington Post's Amber Phillips has created an exhaustive list of all the people whom Trump has blamed for his own administration's pandemic response, and it shows that the president has been willing to cast a wide net in the search for COVID-19 scapegoats.