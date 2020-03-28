Spain sets grim new record with 832 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
The death toll from coronavirus in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said.
Spain has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The number of cases have jumped to 72,248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.
Although Spain’s latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8,000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic appeared to be nearing its peak.
Madrid remains the worst-hit region, with 2,757 deaths and 21,520 infections, leaving hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed, and the regional authorities working to open a second temporary morgue in an unused public building near the airport to house the dead.
An initial site was opened last week at the ice skating rink at the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) shopping centre.
With undertakers also overwhelmed, the government has authorised the army’s involvement in the collection and transport of bodies for the duration of the state of emergency.
The latest figures came as Spain marked two weeks since the imposition of an unprecedented national lockdown which will remain in place until at least April 11.
Earlier on Saturday, Spain received a delivery of 1.2 million masks from China for health workers and those in the transport sector, the government said.
The delivery, which arrived at Madrid’s Barajas airport, includes some 387,000 surgical masks for healthcare personnel, 75,000 masks for the security forces and more than 725,000 for those in the transport sector, from bus drivers to port and airport staff as well as those working for the postal service.
Photo: A health worker pushes a woman on a wheelchair outside the Burgos Hospital (UBU) on March 21, 2020, in Burgos, in northern Spain. © Cesar Manso, AFP
(AFP)
Lausanne rings 16th-century warning bell for virus
Renato Hausler shouts out the hour from the top of Lausanne Cathedral then sounds a centuries-old warning bell, rung only when the normally-tranquil Swiss city is facing peril.
The nightwatchman is ringing La Clemence, a bell made in 1518, to call for mutual solidarity among the Lausannois in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic, Hausler told AFP.
Its 3.4 tonnes of steel make a hell of a din which cuts through the still night air, above the city and out over Lake Geneva.
Its C note rings in harmony with those of Marie-Madeleine, Lombard and the four other bells hanging in the tower.
Breaking Banner
CDC to recommend all Americans wear protective masks in everyday life: report
On Saturday, Weill Cornell's Dr. Matt McCarthy reported that the Centers for Disease Control will revise their recommendations on protective masks.
In the next ten days, the CDC guidelines will reportedly change to advising Americans to wear masks "in everyday life." This contrasts with the current guidelines, which only recommend masks for high-risk groups like health care workers.
NEW: CDC guidance on masks expected to change in next 10 days. Americans will be advised to wear masks in everyday life. Current recommendation is for high-risk groups only.
‘I can’t believe we’re still talking about this’: Doctor rips into Trump as health workers beg for medical supplies
On MSNBC Saturday, former Planned Parenthood director Dr. Leana Wen ripped into the federal government's lack of effort to procure medical supplies for health officials fighting coronavirus around the country.
"I've been speaking to so many health professionals," said anchor Ali Velshi. "Some of them are concerned about the lack of personal protective gear, others are worried about the lack of ability to treat patients if equipment like ventilators are not around. Still others are worried about maxing out on capacity, so people who are pregnant or have heart attacks or who otherwise need hospital services don't get them. What are you most concerned about?"