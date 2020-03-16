Quantcast
St. Louis saw the deadly 1918 Spanish flu epidemic coming — and shutting down the city saved countless lives

1 min ago

ST. LOUIS — It started in a dusty and desolate corner of Kansas, as horror stories might.The deadly influenza virus that would be known as the mother of all outbreaks tore through Haskell County in the winter of 1918. The county doctor warned that young, sturdy hog farmers were collapsing in the fields as if they’d been shot.Historians believe that the flu soon reached Camp Funston at Fort Riley, where troops trained to fight World War I. By spring, flu outbreaks hit most of the Army camps across the country. Thousands of troops in effect carried germ warfare in their arsenal to European shore…

Now ever-feckless Trump is putting healthcare workers in grave danger

March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020

Donald Trump’s cavalier handshaking, nose-picking and other dangerous behaviors aren't limited to himself and his circle in the time of the novel coronavirus.

Team Trump is openly hostile to the health and welfare of workers on the front lines in containing the deadly COVID-19.

Hospital workers, airport screeners and others aren’t just caving in like spineless Trump toadies bowing to their Great Leader.

Nurses Doubt It

Trump & Co. won’t even take an obvious step to quickly obtain safety gear.

An acute shortage of N95 respirator masks prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend a looser, less effective surgical mask.

How South Korea scaled coronavirus testing while the US fell dangerously behind

March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020

In the aftermath of a 2015 outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome that killed 38 people and cratered the economy, South Korea took a hard look at what had gone wrong. Among the findings: A lack of tests had prompted people ill with the disease to traipse from hospital to hospital in search of confirmation that they had MERS, a coronavirus far more virulent than the one that causes COVID-19. Nearly half the people who got the disease were exposed at hospitals.

Korean officials enacted a key reform, allowing the government to give near-instantaneous approval to testing systems in an emergency. Within weeks of the current outbreak in Wuhan, China, four Korean companies had manufactured tests from a World Health Organization recipe and, as a result, the country quickly had a system that could assess 10,000 people a day.

