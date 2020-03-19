Quantcast
Connect with us

Staff ‘worked while symptomatic’ at Washington nursing home with 35 virus deaths

Published

1 min ago

on

The devastating coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home near Seattle where 35 have died was likely fueled by infected staff members continuing to come to work, a report found Wednesday.

The care home is responsible for over half the deaths in the northwestern state of Washington — itself the US epicenter of the deadly pandemic.

After visiting homes in the region, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found “staff members who worked while symptomatic” and who “worked in more than one facility” likely contributed to the fatal outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lack of personal protective equipment, safety training and delayed recognition of the novel coronavirus — which was already prevalent in Asia — also influenced the contagion, it found.

In mid-February, several residents were tested for influenza, but all came back negative.

The Life Care Center in Kirkland, with around 130 residents, treats those in need of acute care. Many patients had underlying conditions such as hypertension, heart and kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.

At least 35 deaths are confirmed to be associated with the Kirkland home, county officials said Wednesday.

Highlighting the danger posed to care homes, the report recommended “critical” action such as “identifying and excluding symptomatic staff,” and “restricting visitation except in compassionate care situations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A visiting ban is now in place at the home, with relatives of those still inside communicating with their family members via phone or even through the building’s glass windows.

Tim Killian, a spokesman for the home, earlier told the Washington Post: “I can’t say everything was done perfectly, but I can say it was done within a range of normal operating procedure.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel offers his top tips for surviving the apocalypse

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

“Since I have nothing to do — and the fact you’re watching this makes me assume you have nothing to do — I’m going to shoot a mini-monologue every day until we get back from my house, where I’m currently incarcerated. I mean camping out.”

Thus did Jimmy Kimmel commence his new post-apocalypse programming with a remote #minilogue.

Stuck in the house, Kimmel says he’s learning a lot about himself. For instance, he discovered that he has two young children (from whom he’s currently hiding in his office).

“Thank God for television. Right now my blood type is Disney-positive, Disney Plus, whatever they call it. We’ve watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who made it have watched Frozen 2.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

First responders still can’t buy masks– even after Congress passed $8.3 billion in emergency coronavirus funding

Published

30 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

This month, Congress passed an $8.3 billion emergency bill to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The money goes toward developing vaccines, disease surveillance, disaster loans and much more. But none of it goes directly to first responders for the protective gear and supplies they need to safely combat the novel coronavirus.

Last week, ProPublica reported that firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians on the front lines are desperate for such equipment. Some EMTs are begging for masks at local hospitals. Others are rationing gowns and face shields.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Letter carriers say the Postal Service pressured them to deliver mail despite coronavirus symptoms — and often without hand sanitizer

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Postal carriers say they are being pressed into service against medical advice and with insufficient protection against the novel coronavirus. Two mail carriers told ProPublica they have been pressured to stay on their routes despite showing symptoms of COVID-19.

One of the workers, in Denver, says he had to keep delivering mail for days while he awaited a doctor’s note. He says the route includes many locations where there are elderly and immunocompromised residents.

In the other case, a letter carrier in the Northwest says he is still delivering mail even after a nurse told him he likely has coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image