States begin preparations for mail-in voting in presidential election
WASHINGTON — States have begun reshaping election policies to expand access to mail-in voting.Election officials in states with restrictive absentee requirements are looking for ways to allow as many voters as possible to use absentee ballots, a safer alternative to in-person voting in a global pandemic. If this crisis continues into November, however, some experts warn that a pivot to voting by mail could strain state resources and disenfranchise certain voters if not handled properly.U.S. elections have been in flux since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, …
Lawyers for official pro-Trump super PAC ‘formally demand’ TV stations stop airing anti-Trump ad
They bill themselves as "the only Official Pro-Trump Super PAC," and they're closely tied to President Donald Trump.
America First Action's chairwoman is former Trump cabinet member Linda McMahon, who was the Small Business Administrator. Its Communications Director, Kelly Sadler, served in the Trump White House as Special Assistant to the President. And former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was the group's Senior Advisor and Spokesman, although his name no longer appears on its leadership page.
Voting by mail would reduce coronavirus transmission — but it has other risks
Because of a rise in its Latino population, Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta had to mail out absentee ballots with information in both English and Spanish in 2018. The result was chaos. The county accommodated the increased text by printing it in 6.5-point font, making each letter smaller than a sesame seed. Many voters were confused by the instructions — in particular, that they had to sign the back of the yellow envelope before returning it or their votes wouldn’t count. Gwinnett rejected 595 absentee ballots, a third of all those tossed in Georgia, often without notifying the spurned voters. Only a hurried lawsuit by the ACLU forced the county to reexamine the discarded ballots.
Oil execs furious with Trump as prices collapse — and it could hurt his re-election hopes
As if Donald Trump doesn't have enough problems on his plate with the country crippled by the coronavirus pandemic that is causing the economy to collapse, now oil executives are furious with the president for cheering on the steep drop in oil prices.
According to a report from Politico, Trump's Twitter boast of "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!" on March 9th when prices dropped 25 percent infuriated oil execs who donated heavily to his 2016 campaign and it could come back to bite him in multiple ways as he gears up for re-election.