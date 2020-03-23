Stock your pantry with simple ingredients for budget friendly and fast soups, virus fears or no
With just a few staples on hand, you can choose any of these three budget-friendly soups, customize with other additions, and still have supper on the table in 40 minutes or less. Choose from a hearty lentil stew, cream of tomato or potato soup. They’re not high-end cooking, but they are fast and nourishing and soothing.Pantry staplesThe first step is to pick up the staples on a regular shopping trip soon. These items aren’t expensive:1-quart box of chicken broth, if you don’t routinely have homemade chicken stock on hand1-pound bag of lentils28-ounce can of tomatoes, diced or whole, in juice1…
The job saved his life — then the coronavirus left him unemployed
Saadi Davis started out washing dishes. The restaurant gig he landed was better than selling drugs, better than 22 years he spent hustling, taking his place at one time as a gang leader.In a few months, he moved to food prep, dicing vegetables and potatoes at Scala Del Nonna, a popular Italian food spot in Montclair. After he mastered soups and salads, Davis learned to cook a number of dishes -- chicken scarpariello with sausage, zucchini and potatoes or gamberi arrabbiata, a shrimp meal served with broccoli raab.“This job saved me,’’ said Davis, a Newark resident.And if it weren’t for the cor... (more…)
AP reporter goes on uncharacteristic rant accusing Trump of treating coronavirus like bad news in a tabloid column
White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire unloaded on President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus crisis.
The Associated Press reporter usually remains reserved on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," even when offering criticism of the president, but Lemire blasted Trump's leadership during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's caused great frustration from those at the front lines, the mayors and governors across the nation," Lemire said, addressing the lack of specifics regarding personal protective equipment for medical workers. "Yesterday, as I said, the FEMA head couldn't say how many masks are being shipped."
Watch: Trump’s ‘bogus’ 15-day timeline for COVID-19 crisis blown up by national security expert
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," national security expert Juliette Kayyem scoffed at a promise that Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night, where the president claimed his administration would have a good idea about how to handle the coronavirus pandemic in 15 days and go from there.
According to Kayyem, the president is selling hope and not facts.
Speaking with host John Berman, Kayyem noted the president's all-cap proclamation, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"