Supreme Court puts off key Trump cases as it halts hearings over coronavirus crisis
The US Supreme Court announced its first halt to hearings in over a century due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting off a key case on whether President Donald Trump can continue to hide his tax returns.
The highest US court said that is would postpone oral arguments scheduled between March 23 and April 1 “in keeping with public health precautions recommended in response to COVID-19.”
It was the first suspension of arguments for public health reasons since the global Spanish Flu crisis of 1918, the court said.
Other regular court business — filings and reviews in ongoing and prospective cases — will continue.
The average age of the nine justices is 67, with two over 80, putting them in the demographic of those most threatened by the coronavirus.
The court said the justices would have their regular conference this Friday, with some possibly joining by phone.
The postponement gives some possible relief to Trump, whose lawyers were to defend his claimed right to keep his tax returns secret from Congress and New York prosecutors in a case scheduled for March 31.
The court said that and other cases would be rescheduled for hearings at a later date.
Trump boasts to governors that his pandemic response system will be ‘the talk of the world’: leaked recording
President Donald Trump spoke with several governors from around the country on Monday and took the opportunity to once again brag about his widely panned response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The New York Times, which obtained a recording of the call, reports that Trump once again falsely claimed that America's pandemic response system was "broken" under former President Barack Obama, when in reality Trump shuttered the National Security Council's pandemic response team and never replaced it with anything comparable.
Trump’s chaos is no accident — he simply refuses to learn how to act as president: conservative
The defining characteristic of Donald Trump's presidency is his refusal to become any better at his job, according to one conservative columnist, and that incompetence could badly hurt the nation he leads.
Trump's administration started off with chaos at the airports after his Muslim ban went into effect, and they were thrown into chaos again over the weekend after his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior adviser Stephen Miller hastily crafted a ban on travel from Europe, according to the Washington Post's Max Boot.
Louie Gohmert single-handedly holds up House coronavirus bill before it can be sent to Senate
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday reportedly blocked "technical corrections" to a House coronavirus relief bill that was scheduled to be sent to the Senate.
Gohmert told Bloomberg's Laura Litvan that he didn't know if his concerns could be resolved in time to vote on the technical corrections on Monday.
Read some of the tweets from congressional reporters below.
GOP Rep Louis Gohmert of Texas, who is single-handedly holding up a technical fix needed to the House coronavirus bill, told me he doesn't know if his concerns can be solved today. He hasn't seen final text and doesn't appreciate the rushed process for passing the bill Saturday.