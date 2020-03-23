Survivalists have been prepping for a disaster scenario like coronavirus — and now, many feel vindicated
RINGTOWN, Pa. — When Dan Wowak went to live alone in the wilds of Patagonia in 2016 for a chance to win a half-million dollars on reality television, he was allowed to bring 10 items. Toilet paper wasn’t one of them.Wowak, a Mahanoy City native, did bring an ax and saw, a sleeping bag and a ferro rod, which you can strike to make sparks in just about any condition. He also chose fishing line and hooks, which proved invaluable. Over 51 days, he ate nothing but fish he caught in a lake: nine of them.“I lost 54 pounds,” he said. “I know what hunger feels like.”Wowak, who worked in the juvenile ju…
‘This isn’t about you!’ Trump blasted with fury for whining about TV coverage of his COVID-19 failures
As millions of Americans worried about the destruction of their jobs and the spreading coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump fretted about coverage of himself on television.
Trump spent Sunday evening complaining about TV news coverage of his presidency as the COVID-19 outbreak wrecks the economy and threatens to overwhelm the U.S. health care system, which remains starved of ventilators and other equipment needed to address the epidemic.
"I watch and listen to the Fake News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, some of FOX (desperately & foolishly pleading to be politically correct), the @nytimes, & the @washingtonpost," Trump tweeted, "and all I see is hatred of me at any cost. Don’t they understand that they are destroying themselves?"
Global markets sink as pandemic deaths soar
Stock markets suffered a further hammering Monday despite massive economic stimulus efforts worldwide, with investors spooked by a mounting death toll from the coronavirus pandemic.
The negative mood was fuelled by the failure of US lawmakers to agree on a trillion-dollar emergency package to help the reeling American economy, analysts said.
European equities tanked four percent at the open before trimming some losses -- but still remained deep in the red in late morning deals and following heavy losses across Asia.
The dollar scaled to a three-year pinnacle against the euro as investors shunning risky equities flocked to the haven greenback.