‘Swamp crook’ Richard Burr torn to pieces over ‘weak as hell’ excuse for insider trading scandal

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Friday finally responded to news that he dumped up to $1.6 million worth of stocks right after he received intelligence briefings on the coronavirus pandemic this past February.

Burr, who is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that he didn’t dump his stock holdings because of information he’d received on the pandemic, but rather because of coverage of the pandemic that he watched on television.

“Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time,” Burr claimed.

The senator did acknowledge that his rapid selloff looked bad, however, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to “open a complete review of the matter.”

Many of Burr’s Twitter followers were not buying his excuses, however, and called on him to immediately step down.

Check out some reactions below.

Resign — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 20, 2020

@senatemajldr remove this swamp crook. This explanation is weak as hell. Nobody believes you used public information when you had Intel Committee juicy classified info that was better. #ResignBurr — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 20, 2020

You need to hire criminal defense counsel and resign. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) March 20, 2020

Scumbag. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 20, 2020

Hi Senator Burr, I'm one of your constituents from Charlotte. You need to resign immediately, you're an embarrassment to your office and the people of North Carolina, and maybe history will look on you with something other than horrified disdain if you do the right thing. — George Pearkes (@pearkes) March 20, 2020

So you relied on CNBC rather than the confidential briefing and liquidated your portfolio–that's your defense? Seriously, that's what you expect us to believe? pic.twitter.com/hNv5oiF0Ut — John Miller (@jjmblog) March 20, 2020

I'm a constituent (28607). It's time for you to #ResignNow. We North Carolinians deserve ethical senators.

Do your duty to our state and #ResignBurr.#Burrisma — Average Joe (@Fight4Goodness) March 20, 2020

Senator, if you have the benefit of material non-public information it is still illegal to sell. Get off Twitter and find a lawyer. You are going to prison. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 20, 2020