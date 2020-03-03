‘Take a hint, Mike!’ Internet reacts to news Bloomberg will ‘reassess’ his campaign

On Tuesday night, following a string of disastrously bad showings in states where he had invested millions in advertising, NBC News reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be “reassessing” his presidential campaign, and weighing whether to drop out.

Commenters on social media quickly reacted to the news:

GOODBYE BLOOMBERG!!! — Toroukan (@Toroukan1) March 4, 2020

Let’s go! Bloomberg is a smart man and that’s why he’s seeing that he has no path to the nomination. — Ignacio Zamorano 🌐 (@IzamoranoL_) March 4, 2020

by reassessing he means shooting it in the face https://t.co/1BfOlHSpqW — John Cole (@Johngcole) March 4, 2020

yeah his four delegates are insurmountable — go vote on super tuesday (@CadeDoesSchist) March 4, 2020

Reassessing?? What does he need to reassess? He's got not path. Time to take a hint, Mike! — OUFENIX (D) 🦚 (@oufenix) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg is so wealthy he booked $7 million in new advertising while reassessing his campaign https://t.co/m2ZyPXwdsG — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) March 4, 2020

While he's "reassessing" his campaign or whatever Bloomberg owes everyone apology for his egotistical bullshit campaign. https://t.co/IIDNU5TnDS — Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg folks are saying he's reassessing the situation right now. Translation: money can't buy me delegates and I'm out🤷🏾‍♀️ #supertuesday2020 — Carol Pierce (@CarolPierce347) March 4, 2020