‘Take a hint, Mike!’ Internet reacts to news Bloomberg will ‘reassess’ his campaign
On Tuesday night, following a string of disastrously bad showings in states where he had invested millions in advertising, NBC News reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be “reassessing” his presidential campaign, and weighing whether to drop out.
Commenters on social media quickly reacted to the news:
GOODBYE BLOOMBERG!!!
— Toroukan (@Toroukan1) March 4, 2020
Let’s go! Bloomberg is a smart man and that’s why he’s seeing that he has no path to the nomination.
— Ignacio Zamorano 🌐 (@IzamoranoL_) March 4, 2020
by reassessing he means shooting it in the face https://t.co/1BfOlHSpqW
— John Cole (@Johngcole) March 4, 2020
yeah his four delegates are insurmountable
— go vote on super tuesday (@CadeDoesSchist) March 4, 2020
Reassessing?? What does he need to reassess? He's got not path. Time to take a hint, Mike!
— OUFENIX (D) 🦚 (@oufenix) March 4, 2020
Mike Bloomberg reassessing his campaign https://t.co/HQUuafTu9S pic.twitter.com/blwDSizgVh
— Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg is so wealthy he booked $7 million in new advertising while reassessing his campaign https://t.co/m2ZyPXwdsG
— Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) March 4, 2020
While he's "reassessing" his campaign or whatever Bloomberg owes everyone apology for his egotistical bullshit campaign. https://t.co/IIDNU5TnDS
— Brandon Blake (@BrandonGBlake) March 4, 2020
Bloomberg folks are saying he's reassessing the situation right now. Translation: money can't buy me delegates and I'm out🤷🏾♀️ #supertuesday2020
— Carol Pierce (@CarolPierce347) March 4, 2020
2020 Election
‘Take a hint, Mike!’ Internet reacts to news Bloomberg will ‘reassess’ his campaign
On Tuesday night, following a string of disastrously bad showings in states where he had invested millions in advertising, NBC News reported that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be "reassessing" his presidential campaign, and weighing whether to drop out.
Commenters on social media quickly reacted to the news:
GOODBYE BLOOMBERG!!!
— Toroukan (@Toroukan1) March 4, 2020
2020 Election
Biden clinches victory in Oklahoma and Alabama as Super Tuesday contests continue
On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory in the Oklahoma primary, with a majority of delegates, according to the Associated Press and Politico.
Oklahoma is one of over a dozen states in the Super Tuesday contests, which decide roughly one third of all pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
The state lies at the intersection of the Great Plains, the Midwest, and the South, and has a large Native American population, making the state unique demographically and a wildcard in the primary process — even though it is not expected to be at all competitive in the general election.
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina: report
According to MSNBC and CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina.
The race was called immediately after polls closed, due to a strong showing for the former vice president in exit polls.
North Carolina was one of the more closely-watched Super Tuesday states, as polls over the last few weeks have found Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg pulling substantial numbers at various points.
The win was an important victory for Biden, who needs a wide margin throughout the South in order to pull off a strong showing on Tuesday night.